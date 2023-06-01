A Road to Ruin: Broken dividers lead to alarming rise in accidents on Vishrantwadi to Alandi Road in Pune | FPJ

In the midst of the bustling neighbourhoods of Ganesh Nagar, Kadas, and Mhaske Vasti, the Vishrantwadi to Alandi road serves as a vital lifeline, connecting these areas together. However, this crucial artery has fallen into disarray, resulting in a distressing upsurge in road accidents over the past two years. The dividers, once symbols of order and safety, now stand in a state of disrepair. To exacerbate the situation, the absence of reflectors on these worn-out dividers has added an extra layer of danger, particularly for heavy vehicles.

Residents speak to FPJ

Akshay Mhaske, a concerned resident, expressed his disappointment, sharing, "For the past two years, we have been grappling with these issues. Despite our efforts to seek assistance from the authorities, we have received no satisfactory response."

Mhaske highlighted the installation of temporary dividers, but lamented the lack of reflectors, which often leads to collisions with high-speed bikers, causing further damage. He further emphasized the absence of white lines on speed breakers, making it challenging to identify them at night and resulting in accidents. Mhaske also expressed concern about the infrequent visits by local politicians to assess the road situation, particularly in Kadas, Ganeshnagar, and Mhaske Vasti.

Another resident pointed out that within the last two years alone, a staggering count of 70 to 80 accidents, ranging from minor to major, has been reported on this road. The gravity of this situation cannot be overlooked.

Amit Mhaske, representing the Aam Adami Party, echoed the residents' concerns, highlighting their persistent attempts to address the matter. "We have raised this issue multiple times during meetings and discussions with the authorities, but our concerns have consistently been disregarded," he shared. Mhaske emphasized the residents' persistent request for the installation of reflectors on the dividers to enhance visibility and prevent accidents.

PMC assures

While Sanjay Dharav, the Executive Engineer of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), did not directly address the number of accidents, he acknowledged the residents' apprehensions about the deteriorating state of the dividers. Dharav affirmed, "Certain sections of the dividers have suffered damage due to road accidents, and we have taken note of the issue."

He further assured, "The PMC is fully committed to ensuring the safety and efficient functioning of our road infrastructure. We recognize the urgency of the matter and will promptly address all road-related concerns, including the repair of damaged dividers. Our aim is to provide a safer commuting experience for residents and travelers on the Vishrantwadi to Alandi route."