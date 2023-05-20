Navi Mumbai: PMC agrees to go slow on beautification of Vadale lake drawing cheers from environmentalists

After a three-month-long sustained battle against artificial beautification with LED lighting of the Vadale lake in Panvel, environmentalists have succeeded in getting a ray of hope for birds there. The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has assured environmentalists to take care of birds.

Activists have been raising concern over the bright lighting which would harm birds and nesting on the trees and in the lake.

PMC reviews ground situation at Vadale lake

Kharghar-based activist Jyoti Nadkarni said the PMC which planned the beautification has finally agreed to ensure that the birds are not disturbed. “PMC commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh directed his team to check the ground situation and take appropriate action,” claims Nadkarni.

The lake clean-up and removal of grass and weeds led to the disappearance of five painted snipes which must have been eaten by predatory birds, birder Sudeep Athavale alleged.

Vanashakti director Stalin D also raised his concern at the last meeting of the High Court appointed wetlands committee.

'Mantralaya has been silent'

NatConnect Foundation director B N Kumar who drew the State government’s attention to the issue said the CM must have written at least five emails to the environment since February. “Unfortunately, Mantralaya has been silent,” Kumar regretted.

The activists, however, were all praise for the Raigad district forest department’s team.

Nadkarni and Athavale met PMC Executive Engineer Sanjay Katekar who agreed to ensure no further vegetation would be removed from the lake. He also assured that there will be bare minimum lights with low intensity only during special occasions that too only for a few specified hours while ensuring that the birds would not be disturbed.

PMC looking to provide adequate protection to birds

Meanwhile, PMC will also do a detailed study of the flora in the lake and to ensure that the birds would need adequate protection from predators.

Bird lovers have also offered to run awareness training for the PMC and the garden staff to sensitise them about bird care and biodiversity.

NatConnect stressed the need to constantly monitor the situation to ensure that all right steps are being taken.

Nadkarni said Raigad District Administrative Officer Shyam Poshetti and Tahsildar Vijay Talekar have also helped in moving the official machinery to save the lake.