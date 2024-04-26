Shocking Video: Student, After Being Assaulted & Stripped, Crushed Under Speeding Car In Haryana's Rewari

X

In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old student fell victim to a vicious planned attack in broad daylight in Haryana’s Rewari.

As per news reports, on Thursday, the victim, identified as Ankit, was on his way to a computer coaching class in Rewari Brass Market when he was kidnapped by unidentified men. The accused first made Ankit drink alcohol against his will and then later assaulted him.

Reports further suggest that Ankit was mercilessly beaten until he lost consciousness and then in a tragic turn of events, was crushed under a speeding car, leaving him severely injured. The horrifying incident was caught on CCTV camera and revealed the sheer brutality with which the helpless Ankit was physically assaulted.

In the purported video of the incident, it can be seen that some people have removed Ankit’s clothes and are beating him with sticks. The accused forms a circle around Ankit and warns people not to come close. Meanwhile, in a horrifying turn of events, a speeding car passes by crushing Ankit.

Ankit's father, Vedavrat, a farmer by profession, expressed shock over the incident, mentioning that his son had no known enemies who would commit such a heinous act and try to end his life. Recounting the traumatic sequence of events, Ankit, at the hospital, revealed that he was abducted by two to three individuals, forcibly intoxicated, and subjected to relentless physical assault before being left to die on the roadside after being run over by a car.

After receiving information about the incident, the police launched an investigation and started searching the area for clues. The CCTV footage proved instrumental in piecing together the events leading up to the assault. Ankit is currently battling for his life at the Trauma Center in Rewari.