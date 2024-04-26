IN PICS: From Rahul Dravid & Prakash Raj To Sudha Murthy & Narayana Murthy, Bengalureans Cast Their Votes

By: Rahul M | April 26, 2024
Team India head coach Rahul Dravid was one of the early voters to cast his votes in Bengaluru on April 26. He voted from Malleshwaram constituency.
Screengrab
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman cast vote from Bengaluru South constituency's Jayanagar.
PTI
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah cast his vote from his hometown Siddaramanahundi in Mysuru taluk within the Mysore-Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency.
Congress candidate from Bangalore South constituency cast her vote with her family.
Popular actor Prakash Raj was one of the early voters in Bengaluru to vote on Friday.
BJP candidate from Bangalore South Tejasvi Surya and his family went to vote on the polling day.
PTI
Nominate Rajya Sabha member and philanthropist Sudha Murthy got her finer inked by casting her vote in Bengaluru.
Despite ill-health, Infosys Narayana Murthy came to vote with his wife Sudha Murthy in Bengaluru.