Gujarat Congress Suspends Surat Lok Sabha Candidate Nilesh Kumbhani For 6 Years | Representative Image

Surat: The Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) has suspended Nilesh Kumbhani, the Congress candidate from the Surat Lok Sabha seat, for a duration of six years. The decision, made by the disciplinary committee of the GPCC, follows an extended deliberation at the State Congress Committee's disciplinary meeting.

The suspension order, issued on Friday, marks a dramatic turn of events for Nilesh Kumbhani, who had been entrusted with the responsibility of representing the diverse interests of the people of Surat, particularly the Patidar community of Saurashtra. The letter of suspension, while expressing disappointment, also highlights the gravity of the situation, accusing Kumbhani of either negligence or collusion with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the cancellation of his nomination form.

Kumbhani was given an opportunity to present his case

The GPCC's disciplinary committee, adhering to the principles of natural justice, afforded Kumbhani an opportunity to present his case. However, his conspicuous absence and lack of communication compelled the committee to take decisive action, resulting in his six-year suspension from the party ranks.

The letter further condemns the alleged machinations of the BJP, accusing the party of undermining democracy by manipulating the electoral process through coercion and intimidation tactics. The incident, which unfolded in Surat, is depicted as a gross violation of the sacred right to vote, causing disillusionment among voters, particularly first-time voters, who were eagerly anticipating their participation in the democratic process.

Widespread outrage over move

The aftermath of Kumbhani's suspension has sparked widespread outrage among the electorate and Congress supporters alike. Social media platforms have become inundated with expressions of anger and frustration directed towards Kumbhani, reflecting the palpable disappointment and betrayal felt by the constituents of Surat.

In light of the prevailing sentiments and the need to uphold the integrity of the party, the disciplinary committee, led by member Balubhai Patel, took decisive action to suspend Kumbhani for a period of six years.