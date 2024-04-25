Nilesh Kumbhani Has Not Betrayed Congress Party: Nita Kumbhani

Surat: In the midst of the political turbulence in Surat, the name Nilesh Kumbhani has emerged, causing a storm of controversy that has deeply unsettled the Congress party. Nita Kumbhani, his wife, strongly denies any betrayal, providing insight into the complex series of events that have unfolded since his unexpected disappearance on April 20. The accusation of assisting BJP's Mukesh Dalal in securing a decisive win in the Surat Lok Sabha seat is met with a strong defence from Nita, who stands firmly by her husband's character.

"Nilesh has not betrayed Congress," declares Nita Kumbhani, her voice resonating amidst the political turmoil that has engulfed Surat. Nilesh Kumbhani's sudden disappearance on April 20 has left many questions unanswered, as he continues to be at the centre of controversy. The Congress party has accused him of aiding BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal's unopposed victory, adding to the mystery surrounding his actions. In the midst of swirling speculations and flying accusations, Nita Kumbhani emerges as a steadfast pillar of support, fiercely defending her husband against allegations of betrayal.

Nita dismisses allegations of Nilesh's defection to the BJP

During a recent interview with a TV channel at her residence at Swastik Tower in Sarthana, Nita dismisses allegations of Nilesh's defection to the BJP. She explains that his absence is due to his commitments with party leaders in Ahmedabad, where he is working to resolve the issue of his nomination form disqualification. Despite facing setbacks in the 2022 assembly elections, she highlights Nilesh's unwavering commitment to public service and dismisses any insinuations of financial inducements.

The story takes a dramatic twist as allegations arise questioning the validity of signatures on Nilesh's nomination papers. The narrative has become even more complex with the addition of affidavits from three individuals who claim to be relatives and business associates, all alleging forgery. Nita remains resolute, expressing unwavering faith in the judicial process and condemning the alleged manipulation by the BJP as a strategic manoeuvre. “I have not spoken with any of the three proposers as to why they did this to Nilesh” says Nita.

Nita recalls her experiences

However, in the midst of the chaos, Nita's frustration with the Congress leadership becomes evident. Describing an incident where party representatives, including Dinesh Savaliya, arrived at their home to put up banners criticising Nilesh, the author emphasises the lack of support provided to her family during this challenging period. According to her, these actions only make an already tense situation worse.

It is worth noting that during Nilesh's campaign for the Lok Sabha election, many Congress leaders, such as Dinesh Savaliya and Ashok, were noticeably absent. Dinesh and Ashok had requested tickets from the party, but unfortunately, their ticket requests were rejected. Nilesh received no support during this difficult time. Nilesh is feeling quite frustrated with the political drama and is seeking some alone time.

Surat is currently facing a critical juncture, dealing with the consequences of Nilesh Kumbhani's sudden disappearance and the resulting political turmoil. Amidst lingering questions and accusations, it is undeniable that Nita Kumbhani's resilience in the face of adversity showcases the unwavering bond between her and her embattled husband.

In the midst of a chaotic political climate, one voice stands out - Nilesh Kumbhani's loyalty may be doubted, but his wife's steadfast belief in his honesty speaks volumes in a world filled with doubt.