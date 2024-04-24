'Betrayed Congress... Will Face Dire Consequences': Amreli Congress President Threatens Nilesh Kumbhani

Amreli Dist. Congress President Pratap Dudhant | File

Tensions flared at the Congress office in Amreli as former Savarkundla MLA and Amreli District Congress President Pratap Dudhat launched a scathing attack on Nilesh Kumbhani and his supporters. The cancellation of Kumbhani's nomination for the Surat Lok Sabha seat has ignited a fierce political storm, with accusations of betrayal and internal strife rocking the Congress party.

Pratap Dudhat's Stern Warning And Ultimatum To Nilesh Kumbhani Amid Betrayal Accusations

In a fiery speech laden with threats and accusations, Pratap Dudhat minced no words in condemning Kumbhani's perceived betrayal of the Congress party. "Kumbhani, who has betrayed Congress, will face dire consequences," declared Dudhat, vowing to spearhead the battle against Kumbhani's treachery. He lambasted Kumbhani for undermining the trust of both the Congress party and the electorate, branding him a traitor.

Implicitly warning Kumbhani and his supporters, Dudhat issued a chilling ultimatum, urging them to come out of hiding and face the consequences of their actions. "Hide wherever you want, under the guise of BJP. If you dare to show your face, be prepared to face the wrath of the people," cautioned Dudhat, signaling his unwavering resolve to hold Kumbhani accountable for his alleged betrayal.

Political Fallout And Protests Follow Nilesh Kumbhani's Nomination Cancellation In Surat Lok Sabha Seat

The cancellation of Nilesh Kumbhani's nomination has sparked a political maelstrom, leading to a series of dramatic events in the aftermath. With Kumbhani and his alleged dummy candidate Suresh Padsala's forms invalidated, the subsequent withdrawal of eight minor party candidates and independents has left BJP's Mukesh Dalal uncontested in the Surat Lok Sabha seat.

Amidst mounting anger within the Congress ranks, party workers staged a protest outside Nilesh Kumbhani's residence, condemning his actions with banners reading 'Janatano Gaddar, Demokratikno Hararo' (Traitor to the People, Defeat of Democracy). However, Kumbhani's absence and a locked door greeted the protesters, leading to a confrontation with the police and subsequent detention of the Congress workers.