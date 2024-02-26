Gujarat: BJP Starts Taking A Sense For Upcoming Lok Sabha Polls

PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat has started a sense-taking exercise for the selection of candidates for all the 26 seats of Lok Sabha in Gujarat, looking at the upcoming general elections.

Recently, almost a month ago, the BJP declared the names of the Lok Sabha seat incharges (prabhaari) and co-ordinators (Sanyojaks) for upcoming general elections of Lok Sabha that are slated April/May. A total of 24 out of 26 seats were declared, while the names for Surat and Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seats were not disclosed.

Now a team of these cluster in-charges, coordinators and other office bearers will be reaching out to each Lok Sabha seats that they are assigned to take sense from the ground on the names for suitable, prospective, preferred candidates for Lok Sabha seats. This will start from Monday. The exercise is being carried out for all 26 Lok Sabha seats during February 26 and 27.

According to BJP sources, a meeting of the BJP State parliamentary board shall be held on Tuesday at the Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel's residence in Gandhinagar in the evening, where the panels and names of the selected candidates shall be sent to the party's Central Election Committee.

A meeting of the Central Election Committee of the national BJP has been convened on Thursday and some names of candidates from Gujarat are likely to be announced from there.