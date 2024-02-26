Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Amit Shah Openly Invites Congress Booth Workers To Join BJP, Says 'We Don't Want Big Leaders'

MP: '1 Seat Was Left Last Time,' Amit Shah Gives Success Mantra To BJP Workers In Khajuraho |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that in the coming time, no one would be able to do more than one marriage. Uttarakhand has implemented Uniform Civil Code and in future, it would be implemented across the country. He was replying to the question of a BJP worker on population imbalance during BJP's cluster meeting of four Lok Sabha seats in Gwalior on Sunday.

'For victory, turn booths into Cong-less booth'

He asked party workers to eliminate Congress at booth itself. Most impor- tantly, he instructed that instead of big Congress leaders, Congress booth workers should be includ- ed into the party fold. He added that all leaders shall keep in mind that election is won at booths. Focus should be on those booths where BJP got defeated. The shortcomings shall be identified. The strategy shall be prepared by keep- ing focus to win those booths (defeated) in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

They shall caution all party workers that no beneficiary shall be left out from the party's approach. Moreover, he asked party leaders and workers to go into election with full information. As of now, wall writing work of party is undergoing. The Model Code of Conduct will come into effect in the following days. As per law, Election Commission cannot wipe out the wall writing work which is more than 200 meter away from the voting centre. Along with this, the flags installed at the houses of party workers could not be removed. Our party workers can put BJP flag on their vehicles. This thing shall be kept in mind," he said.

'No rival can charge Modi govt of corruption of even a single pie'

Union home minister Amit Shah said that decade long rule of the previous Man- mohan Singh government was marked by several scams worth Rs 12 lakh crores. These scams in- cluded 2 G Scam, Coal Block scam, Adarsh Socie- ty Scam etc. On the other hand, no rival can level corruption charge of even a single pie against the ten- year rule of the Modi gov- ernment.

He was addressing the booth workers convention in Khajuraho on Sunday.

Exhorting party workers to help party in winning more than 400 Lok Sabha seats in country in upcoming general election, he gave the target to win all 29 Lok Sabha seats of Madhya Pradesh.

Counting the achievements of Modi government, he said that BJP has fulfilled promises made to the people. Whether it is construction of Ayodhya Temple, abolishing section 370 from Kashmir, ending Triple Talaaq and 30 percent reservation to women in Parliament and assem-blies, all the promises have been fulfilled.

Talking about brave decision of Modi government to carry out surgical strike inside Pakistan in retaliation to the terrorist strike, he said ten-year rule of Modi government has beenmarked by distinguished achievements including India setting foot on moon, securing the nation, giving free ration of 5 kg to more than 80 crore poor people, constructing 12 crores toilets to protect women dignity etc.