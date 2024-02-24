Bhopal Master Plan Will Be Drafted From New End |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State government on Friday announced they were going to prepare a new draft of Bhopal Master Plan. The entire exercise in this regard will be completed by December 2024.

The new draft will be published in May 2024, keeping in mind the 5000 plus objections that had been received against draft of previous master plan. While the previous master plan was prepared looking at the development needs till 2031, the new plan is being made to cater to the needs of the city till 2047.

Urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya convened a meeting regarding the Bhopal master plan at Mantralaya on Friday. He said new master plan will be prepared according to the suggestions given by the elected representatives. This master plan will be prepared by keeping population of year 2047 in mind. All necessary provisions will be made so that state capital can develop in a better way and civilians can get better facilities.

He said Upper Lake would be developed as the life line of the city. The city is also a major point of attraction for tourists. Provisions will be made in master plan to conserve the Upper Lake and other archaeological heritage sites. He told elected representatives that a separate traffic plan will be prepared for Bhopal. Attention would be given to ensure that there are broad roads and all necessary flyovers are constructed. The metro train service would also be expanded. A special drive will be conducted till August 2024 for cash payment of 30 percent compounding

Town and country planning commissioner Srikant Bhanot and joint director Sunita Singh gave presentation of the master plan at the meeting. On the basis of presentation, elected representatives gave their suggestions.

The meeting was attended by MLAs Krishna Gaur, Rameshwar Sharma, Atif Aqueel, MP Pragya Singh Thakur, ex MLA Dhruvnarayan Singh and principal secretary Neeraj Mandloi.