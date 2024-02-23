 Bhopal: FLN Survey In 4,800 Schools, Covers 50,900 Students Of Class 2, 3
Bhopal: FLN Survey In 4,800 Schools, Covers 50,900 Students Of Class 2, 3

A team of teachers has been conducting one-on-one survey with students. They randomly select students and pose questions to evaluate their literacy and numeracy skills

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, February 23, 2024, 10:55 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rajya Shiksha Kendra (school education department) is conducting Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) survey for students of Class 2 and 3. The survey covers 4,800 schools in 52 districts, covering 50,900 students. The survey has been completed in 48 districts.

The objective of this campaign is to assess the literacy and numeracy rates among students in the foundational classes in state government schools. To achieve this, the education department has devised a strategic plan divided into three phases.

Phase 1 focuses on intervention design and rollout, followed by Phase 2, which aims to strengthen and stabilise the intervention.

To conduct the assessment, the state education department will use globally recognised scientific tools - Early Grade Reading Assessment (EGRA) and the Early Grade Mathematics Assessment (EGMA). A team of teachers has been conducting one-on-one survey with students. They randomly select students and pose questions to evaluate their literacy and numeracy skills.

Rajya Shiksha Kendra director Dhanaraju S told Free Press that campaign was launched two years ago in 2022 and was in a baseline phase. The initiative has been scaled up to a mass level.

He added that experts would execute the one-on-one assessments with captured data uploaded on mobile app for analysis. The collected results will be consolidated and comprehensive reports will be generated based on the findings.

