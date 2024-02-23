Bhopal: Displaced, Dwellers Of Bhadbada Slum Demand ₹5 Lakh Aid To Restart Lives

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The people being displaced from the Bhadbhada basti have expressed dissatisfaction over Rs 1 lakh rehabilation relief provided by the government. They are dubbing it a "very small sum" and want that the government provide at least Rs 5 lakh so that they can restart their lives.

Mohammad Yunus is one of the residents of Bhadbada Basti whose house has come under demolition.

Yunus said that, in the face of growing inflation, the compensation of Rs 1 lakh is not enough. The displaced residents are searching for small-time jobs, and for a couple of months, they will be dependent on the financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh. This sum is likely to last only for a few months, and after that, residents will find it tough for their survival.

Most of the displaced people are trying to find accommodation on rent and are looking for their relatives who can allow them to stay at their homes for a couple of months. He added that the government has provided community halls for displaced people, but the latter are least interested in living in community halls.

Notably, the Bhadbhada Basti is being evacuated on the order of the National Green Tribunal, which found the houses of Basti were illegally constructed. A total of 386 houses have been identified for demolition, and most of them have been razed so far.