Kudos! Madhya Pradesh Girl Hoists Tricolour On Himalayan Peak

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Twenty-four-year-old Bulbul Tulsiram Jat from Katkoot, Khargone, achieved her dream of scaling the Himalayas by raising the tricolour at 14,000 feet. A student of MA Economics at Government College, Barwah, Bulbul sees this feat as just the beginning of her journey. Her ultimate goal is to conquer the Himalayan peak and proudly hoist the Indian flag there.

Embarking on her adventure from Sankri in Uttarkashi on April 28, Bulbul displayed remarkable courage and determination. Despite facing rain, hail and snowfall during the challenging 64-km climb up Marinda Mountain over five days, she persevered.

Even when the group was forced to halt just 4 km shy of the summit due to oxygen deprivation, Bulbul pressed on for an additional 8 km with her guide.

Her achievement garnered praise from her family, including her father Tulsiram Jat and mother Mamta Jat, as well as from friends and well-wishers like Vishal Sunny, Divyani, Pinky, Shivam, Yogita, Ayushi, Praveen and the Mukti Foundation. With her unwavering determination, Bulbul sets her sights on reaching even greater heightsáin the future.