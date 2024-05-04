Jammu And Kashmir: Indian Air Force Convoy Attacked By Terrorists In Poonch, Search Operation Underway | | X

Jammu And Kashmir, May 4: Five security personnel were injured after terrorists opened fire on two vehicles, including one belonging to the Indian Air Force (IAF), in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, officials said.

The attack took place near Shashidhar in the evening when the vehicles were moving towards Sanai Top in the district's Surankote area, they said.

On Terrorist attack on Indian Air Force vehicle convoy in Pooch, Former Jammu & Kashmir Deputy CM & BJP leader Kavinder Gupta says, " Information has been received that in Pooch, Indian Air Force vehicle convoy was attacked by terrorists and the area has been…

Five soldiers were injured and the condition of two is critical. They were taken to a hospital, the officials said.

#WATCH | J&K: Visuals of tight security checking by Indian Army personnel at Sanai area near Jarran Wali Gali (JWG) Poonch, in Surankot.



Visuals of tight security checking by Indian Army personnel at Sanai area near Jarran Wali Gali (JWG) Poonch, in Surankot. An Indian Air Force vehicle convoy was attacked by terrorists in the Poonch district. The injured troops have been airlifted to Command…

Reinforcements from the army and police have been rushed to the area and a massive search and cordon operation has been launched to track down and neutralise the terrorists, they said.