'Rahul Gandhi Will Lose...': Amit Shah Predicts Victory In Raebareli Seat

In a bold prognostication on the electoral fortunes of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah confidently predicted a resounding defeat for Gandhi in the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency. Shah's assertion, made during his vigorous campaign trail in Gujarat, underscored the BJP's unwavering confidence while simultaneously casting doubt on the leadership abilities of the Congress scion.

Addressing a gathering in Bodeli, Chotaudepur, Shah wasted no time in targeting Gandhi's leadership, declaring, "The Congress party is contesting Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of Rahul Baba, who left Amethi for Rae Bareli . The problem is not in the Lok Sabha seat, but the problem is with Rahul Baba." Shah's blunt assessment hinted at widespread disillusionment with Gandhi's leadership, both within his traditional bastion of Amethi and beyond.

Shah's assertion carries weight, given the historical significance of Rae Bareli as a Congress stronghold. However, his confident prognosis suggests a seismic shift in the political landscape, with the BJP eyeing significant gains even in traditionally Congress-dominated territories.

As Gujarat gears up for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah embarked on a spirited campaign trail across the state, delivering blistering attacks on the Congress party while lauding the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing rallies in various constituencies, Shah minced no words in his critique, emphasizing the alleged shortcomings of the opposition while championing the achievements of the ruling dispensation.

Amit Shah's Defense Of Modi Government's Policies And Character Contrasts In Daman Speech

In a fervent defense of the Modi government's policies, Shah highlighted the administration's commitment to uplifting the marginalized sections of society, particularly the tribal population. Quoting Baba Saheb Ambedkar's vision of allocating budgetary resources to tribal communities, Shah commended Modi's dedication in allocating 14% of Gujarat's budget to tribal welfare. He accused the Congress of neglecting tribal interests during their tenure, citing the absence of a dedicated Tribal Affairs Ministry until Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure.

During his address in the union territory of Daman, Shah contrasted the backgrounds of the two principal leaders in the electoral fray, characterizing the contest as one between privilege and humble origins. He extolled Modi's integrity, emphasising the absence of corruption allegations against the Prime Minister, while accusing the opposition of orchestrating scams.

Amit Shah's Political Jabs And Emotive Appeals In Vansda Speech

In Vansda, Navsari, Shah took a swipe at the opposition's indecision regarding leadership, asserting, "The INDI Alliance is yet to decide who will become the PM if they win the election, but we are sure that Narendrabhai will become the Prime Minister." He disparaged the Congress by comparing Modi's successful initiatives like Chandrayaan and Sonia Gandhi’s Rahulyaan which failed 20 times.

In a bid to appeal to the sentiments of the electorate, Shah invoked the emotive issue of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, accusing the Congress of protracting the resolution for decades. He hailed the Modi government's proactive approach in facilitating the construction of the Ram temple and other religious infrastructure projects, contrasting it with the alleged hesitancy of the opposition.