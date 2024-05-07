Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Who Are Wealthiest Candidates Contesting In 3rd Phase Of Polls? Find Out Here

A total of 1,352 candidates are contesting from 93 constituencies across 11 states and union territories for the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Earlier, the Election Commission Of India had announced that Anantnag-Rajouri seat of Jammu and Kashmir will go for polls in the third phase, however after a request from BJP and other regional parties, on April 30, the poll body postponed the voting date from May 7 to May 25 in the countituency.

The polling in Madhya Pradesh's Betul constituency was shifted from phase 2 (April 26) to phase 3 after the demise of the BSP candidate from the seat.

93 seats, where polling is currently underway, include 25 seats in Gujarat, 14 seats in Karnataka, 11 seats in Maharashtra, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, 9 in Madhya Pradesh, 7 in Chhattisgarh, 5 in Bihar, 4 each in Assam and West Bengal and 2 seats each in Goa and Dadra Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, former Madhaya Pradesh chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, former Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai are among the heavyweight contestants in the third phase of polling.

Here is a list of the top 10 wealthiest candidates contesting in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

10 wealthiest candidates contesting in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections | Source: ADR

Pallavi Shrinivas Dempo

BJP Candidate Pallavi Shrinivas Dempo | X

According to a report from ADR, the BJP candidate Pallavi Shrinivas Dempo from South Goa constituency is the wealthiest contestant in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections. Dempo possesses total assets exceeding Rs 1,361 crore, including approximately Rs 1,250 crore in movable assets and roughly Rs 111 crore in immovable assets, as per recent data released by the Association of Democratic Reforms. In her affidavit, Dempo disclosed assets valued at Rs 255.44 crore, while her spouse, Shrinivas Dempo, declared assets totaling Rs 998.83 crore. Additionally, the Dempo couple holds interests in various sectors such as mining, shipbuilding, sports, luxury properties in Dubai and London, high-end automobiles, jewelry, and other investment ventures.

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia is the second richest among candidates who are in the fray in phase 3 of the Lok Sabha election. BJP candidate's assets stand at Rs 424 crore including those held by spouse, dependents and in Hindu Undivided Family (HUF). The Congress candidate from Betul Ramu Tekam is the poorest among all the candidates.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia | Facebook

He owns assets worth Rs 7.9 lakh. Morena, Bhind (SC), Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Bhopal, Rajgarh, and Betul (ST) seats will go to the polls in the third phase on May 7. In Sagar constituency, BJP’s Lata Wankhede owns movable assets worth Rs 2.8 crore and immovable assets worth Rs 14.4 crore.

Chhatrapati Shahu Shahaji

Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj |

Congress candidate from Maharashtra's Kolhapur Lok Sabha seat, Chhatrapati Shahu Shahaji, who is descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in his election affidavit has declared the declared assets worth around Rs 343 crore.

The results of all 543 Lok Sabha elections will be declared on the counting day, which is June 4th.