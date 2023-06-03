Key points from the tragic triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 03, 2023
On Friday, India saw a tragic accident involving three trains, two passenger trains (12864 Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express & Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express) and one goods train.
The deadly triple train crash had killed more than 200 people and injured around 900, as reported earlier on Saturday.
State Disaster management personnel and firemen took to a rescue operation, trying to extricate bodies and save lives of the those injured and struggling for life.
Following the unfortunate incident, locals rushed to the spot to help in the rescue operation and save lives of passengers onboard.
Hundreds of people queued up in Balasore healthcare to donate blood for the victims of the horrific train accident.
Odisha and Tamil Nadu observe one-day state mourning on the note of the tragic accident. Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi, CMs of various states, and leaders expressed their grief over the mishap and condoled the resulted deaths.
