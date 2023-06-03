Odisha Train Tragedy: CM MK Stalin declares one-day mourning in Tamil Nadu, expresses grief over derailment of Chennai-bound Coromandel Express

Following the unfortunate triple train accident on June 2, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin declared a one-day state mourning there to pray for the lost souls, speedy recovery of the injured. The nightmare was reported as one of the major train accidents that India witnessed in last 15 years, including the case of Bikaner-Guwahati Express last year.

Details into the Odisha Train Tragedy

On Friday evening, a tragic accident involving three trains was reported from Odisha's Balasore district. Four coaches of the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express derailed, following which it collided head-on with a goods train coming from the opposite direction on the other line. In no time, another train travelling from Yeswanthpur to Howrah collided into the previously derailed coaches, leading to an increase in the intensity of the accident.

State mourning in Odisha

Along with Tamil Nadu, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik declared one-day state mourning in wake of deadly triple train crash that killed more than 200 people and injured around 900. "Important Announcement: In view of tragic rail accident at Bahanaga, Hon'ble Chief Minister, Sri Naveen Patnaik has ordered for State Mourning for a day. Hence no State celebration to take place on 3rd June through out the State," the Information & Public Relations Department of the Odisha government tweeted.