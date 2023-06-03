 Odisha Train Tragedy: CM MK Stalin declares one-day mourning in Tamil Nadu, expresses grief over derailment of Chennai-bound Coromandel Express
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOdisha Train Tragedy: CM MK Stalin declares one-day mourning in Tamil Nadu, expresses grief over derailment of Chennai-bound Coromandel Express

Odisha Train Tragedy: CM MK Stalin declares one-day mourning in Tamil Nadu, expresses grief over derailment of Chennai-bound Coromandel Express

On Friday evening, a tragic accident involving three trains was reported from Odisha's Balasore district.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 03, 2023, 09:55 AM IST
article-image

Following the unfortunate triple train accident on June 2, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin declared a one-day state mourning there to pray for the lost souls, speedy recovery of the injured. The nightmare was reported as one of the major train accidents that India witnessed in last 15 years, including the case of Bikaner-Guwahati Express last year.

Read Also
Odisha train tragedy: Helpline numbers issued as overnight rescue operations continue at war-footing
article-image

Details into the Odisha Train Tragedy

On Friday evening, a tragic accident involving three trains was reported from Odisha's Balasore district. Four coaches of the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express derailed, following which it collided head-on with a goods train coming from the opposite direction on the other line. In no time, another train travelling from Yeswanthpur to Howrah collided into the previously derailed coaches, leading to an increase in the intensity of the accident.

Read Also
Odisha train tragedy LIVE updates: 238 dead, 650 injured in mishap, says South Eastern Railway; CM...
article-image

State mourning in Odisha

Along with Tamil Nadu, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik declared one-day state mourning in wake of deadly triple train crash that killed more than 200 people and injured around 900. "Important Announcement: In view of tragic rail accident at Bahanaga, Hon'ble Chief Minister, Sri Naveen Patnaik has ordered for State Mourning for a day. Hence no State celebration to take place on 3rd June through out the State," the Information & Public Relations Department of the Odisha government tweeted.

Read Also
Odisha train tragedy: Over 50 doctors mobilised, 115 ambulances deployed
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Odisha train tragedy LIVE updates: 238 dead, 650 injured in mishap, says South Eastern Railway; CM...

Odisha train tragedy LIVE updates: 238 dead, 650 injured in mishap, says South Eastern Railway; CM...

Punjab: After 3 explosions, cops get hoax call on bomb near Golden Temple

Punjab: After 3 explosions, cops get hoax call on bomb near Golden Temple

Odisha Train Tragedy: CM MK Stalin declares one-day mourning in Tamil Nadu, expresses grief over...

Odisha Train Tragedy: CM MK Stalin declares one-day mourning in Tamil Nadu, expresses grief over...

Rahul Gandhi’s remark for Muslim League irks BJP

Rahul Gandhi’s remark for Muslim League irks BJP

Odisha Train Tragedy: People queue up to donate blood for injured at Balasore hospital

Odisha Train Tragedy: People queue up to donate blood for injured at Balasore hospital