'If Varanasi Voters Defeat Modi...': Subramanian Swamy's BIG Statement On Gyanvapi Case

Subramanian Swamy in Varanasi | X | Subramanian Swamy

Veteran BJP leader Subramanian Swamy who was in Varanasi on Friday (April 26), made a big statement about the Gyanvapi case and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Swamy in his post on social media platform X, replying to a repost of his pictures in Varanasi, said, "If Varanasi voters defeat Modi, it will be easy to persuade Muslim leaders to vacate Gyan Vapi Kashi Vishwanath Mandir site." Swamy also said that Modi losing from the Varanasi seat in the Lok Sabha Elections would make it easy to convince the Muslim leaders to build their Masjid or mosque elsewhere.

Swamy said that as per the holy book of the Muslims, the Koran (Quran), a masjid can be built elsewhere. He also said in his post that the Muslim side accepted to built the masjid at another spot in the Ram Temple site case via Court.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the veteran BJP leader said, "Modi in 10 years has done nothing so far."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Subramanian Swamy has turned into a bitter critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The veteran BJP leader and former MP and cabinet minister has often hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over economic and national policies.

Gyanvapi Case

A couple of days ago, a concerning piece of news emerged in the Gyanvapi case. Additional sessions judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar, who had ordered a videographic survey of Varanasi's Gyanvapi Mosque complex in 2022, complained about receiving "malicious calls" and said that he was receiving "death threats from international numbers".