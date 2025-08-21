 Fijian PM Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka To Visit India Aug 24–26, Hold Talks With PM Modi On Strengthening Ties
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaFijian PM Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka To Visit India Aug 24–26, Hold Talks With PM Modi On Strengthening Ties

Fijian PM Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka To Visit India Aug 24–26, Hold Talks With PM Modi On Strengthening Ties

The visit aims to further deepen the longstanding partnership and close ties between the two nations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Thursday.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 01:25 PM IST
article-image
Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka | X

New Delhi: Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka will be on an official visit to India from August 24–26, marking his first trip to the country in his current capacity.

The visit aims to further deepen the longstanding partnership and close ties between the two nations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Thursday.

Rabuka will be accompanied by his spouse, Sulueti Rabuka, along with a high-level delegation that includes Health and Medical Services Minister Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu and senior officials.

During his stay in New Delhi, Prime Minister Rabuka will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 25.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast, Clarifies Police
Maharashtra News: Viral Video Of Fishing Boat Capsizing Linked To Gujarat, Not Raigad Coast, Clarifies Police
'No One Will Pick You For CSK': Ruturaj Gaikwad's Hilarious Banter With Kids Goes Viral As They Support RCB In IPL; Video
'No One Will Pick You For CSK': Ruturaj Gaikwad's Hilarious Banter With Kids Goes Viral As They Support RCB In IPL; Video
Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through Adoption
Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through Adoption
Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail Now?
Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail Now?
Read Also
HAL Confirms Govt Approval For ₹62,000 Crore Acquisition Of 97 LCA Mk-1A Fighter Jets For IAF
article-image

Prime Minister Modi will also host a lunch in his honour.

In addition to his official engagements, Prime Minister Rabuka is expected to deliver a lecture on 'Ocean of Peace' at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) in New Delhi.

Additionally, Rabuka is also scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu.

The visit comes close on the heels of President Murmu's trip to Fiji in August 2024, where she addressed the Fijian Parliament and highlighted the "close ties" and "shared values" between the two nations.

Read Also
BSP Chief Mayawati Opposes 130th Amendment, Warns Ruling Parties May Misuse It For Political Gains
article-image

On that occasion, Fijian President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere conferred upon her the 'Companion of the Order of Fiji,' the country's highest civilian honour, which Murmu described as a "reflection of the deep ties between the two nations."

During her visit, President Murmu had highlighted the shared values of democracy, diversity, equality, and commitment to liberty, dignity, and rights that unite India and Fiji.

"Prime Minister Rabuka's visit underscores the longstanding and enduring ties between India and Fiji. It reaffirms the continued commitment of both countries to further strengthen the bilateral relationship across all sectors and deepen our close people-to-people ties," the MEA said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail...

Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail...

PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron Discuss Peace Efforts In Ukraine & West Asia

PM Modi, French President Emmanuel Macron Discuss Peace Efforts In Ukraine & West Asia

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Refuses To Wear 'Topi' At State Madrasa Education Board Event - VIDEO

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Refuses To Wear 'Topi' At State Madrasa Education Board Event - VIDEO

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Russian President Vladimir Putin At Kremlin Amid US Tariff Tensions

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Russian President Vladimir Putin At Kremlin Amid US Tariff Tensions

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 21, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 21, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...