 BSP Chief Mayawati Opposes 130th Amendment, Warns Ruling Parties May Misuse It For Political Gains
PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 01:03 PM IST
Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati | PTI

Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday termed the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill a move to "weaken democracy" and urged the central government to reconsider the legislation.

"The 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, brought by the central government in Parliament yesterday (Wednesday) amidst a huge uproar, clearly appears to be one that weakens democracy in the country's current political climate," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister posted on 'X'.

"The public fears that ruling parties will mostly misuse it for their own gain, selfishness, and animosity. Therefore, our party does not agree with this Bill at all. It would be appropriate for the government to reconsider it in the interest of the country's democracy and the Constitution," the post added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday moved the Bill in the Lok Sabha, which seeks to allow for the removal of the prime minister, chief ministers, and other ministers if they are arrested on serious charges for a period of 30 days.

The Bill faced fierce protests from Opposition members, who described it as being "against the spirit of the Constitution and federalism".

In his brief response to the Opposition's criticism of the Bills, Shah batted for an enhanced standing for moral values in public life, saying, "We cannot be so shameless that we continue to occupy Constitutional positions while facing serious charges".

