UP Shocker: Bulandshahr Woman Alleges Daughter-In-Law Forcing Her Into Establishing Physical Relations, Approaches Police For Help (VIDEO)

A woman from Bulandshahr in UP who is currently residing in Delhi alleged that her bahu (daughter-in-law) was forcing her to establish physical relationship and also threatening her of consequences if she refused to do so. The woman has approached the police in the matter and asked for help.

In a video that surfaced on social media platform, the woman is seen narrating her ordeal.

The woman says on camera that her daughter-in-law's behaviour since day one has not been "appropriate" and that her strange behaviour only grew more erratic with time.

The woman said that all limits were crossed when her daughter-in-law started interfering in her personal life. The daughter-in-law didn't like it when her mother-in-law and father-in-law spent time in private and used to throw tantrums whenever she saw both of them together.

The woman shockingly claimed that one day her daughter -in-law said that she wanted to marry her and not live with her husband. The mother-in-law also said that her daughter-in-law suggested her the idea of "running away" and settling down somewhere away from their respective husbands.

The mother-in-law also said that when she tried to explain her daughter-in-law that what she was suggesting was not correct, the daughter-in-law used to show her cases of same-sex marriage and argue that if same-sex marriage could take place elsewhere, what was wrong if she wanted to marry the mother-in-law. The mother-in-law said that she couldn't tolerate it any further.

बहुत ही ज्यादा हैरान कर देने वाली घटना आई सामने, सुनकर आप भी हो जाएंगे हक्का-बक्का !!



सास के साथ बहू बनाना चाहती है शारीरिक संबंध, मोबाइल पर जबरन दिखाती है गंदे-गंदे Video



["पहली नजर में ही सास को दिल दे बैठी थी बहू" "सास को ससुर के साथ नहीं रहने देना चाहती है बहू"]

pic.twitter.com/q9PHP7cg5r — MANOJ SHARMA LUCKNOW UP🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ManojSh28986262) April 27, 2024

The mother-in-law also said that when she approached the parents of her daughter-in-law, they simply washed their hands of the matter. The woman said that the parents of her daughter-in-law told her to do what she wants with their daughter and that she was now the responsibility of her in-laws. She also claimed that the parents of the girl instead asked for Rs 20 lakhs as "dowry".

The woman also said that she felt that her son was cheated and that what happened with him was not right. She also approached the police for help in the matter, she said in the video.