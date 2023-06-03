Odisha train tragedy LIVE updates: Nearly 240 killed, 900 injured in mishap; CM Naveen Patnaik takes stock of situation at accident site

03 June 2023 09:10 AM IST
Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal condoles loss of lives in Odisha's train accident
03 June 2023 09:10 AM IST
The eagerly anticipated inaugural ceremony for the Madgaon-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express has been cancelled following the devastating railway accident in Odisha. Originally scheduled to take place today at the Madgaon station, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was set to flag off the inaugural run via video link from Delhi.
03 June 2023 09:10 AM IST
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik takes stock of the situation at the accident site in Balasore
03 June 2023 09:10 AM IST
03 June 2023 09:10 AM IST
It's a big tragic accident. Railway, NDRF, SDRF, and State govt are conducting the rescue operation. Best possible healthcare facilities will be provided. Compensation was announced yesterday. A high-level committee has been formed to inquire about it, says Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
03 June 2023 08:59 AM IST
Death toll so far has reached to 233, another 900 people are injured says Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena
03 June 2023 08:59 AM IST
Several coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Odisha's Balasore after hitting a goods train on Friday night. After some time, another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah dashed into those derailed coaches resulting in the derailment of its 3-4 coaches.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)