 Odisha train tragedy LIVE updates: Nearly 240 killed, 900 injured in mishap; CM Naveen Patnaik takes stock of situation at accident site
Live Updates

Odisha train tragedy LIVE updates: Nearly 240 killed, 900 injured in mishap; CM Naveen Patnaik takes stock of situation at accident site

In an effort to provide crucial information and support to affected individuals, the Odisha government established a helpline number: 06782-262286. Additionally, railway helplines were made available for various regions, including 033-26382217 (Howrah), 8972073925 (Kharagpur), 8249591559 (Balasore), and 044-25330952 (Chennai).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 03, 2023, 09:10 AM IST
03 June 2023 09:10 AM IST

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal condoles loss of lives in Odisha's train accident

03 June 2023 09:10 AM IST

The eagerly anticipated inaugural ceremony for the Madgaon-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express has been cancelled following the devastating railway accident in Odisha. Originally scheduled to take place today at the Madgaon station, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was set to flag off the inaugural run via video link from Delhi.

03 June 2023 09:10 AM IST

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik takes stock of the situation at the accident site in Balasore

03 June 2023 09:10 AM IST
03 June 2023 09:10 AM IST

It's a big tragic accident. Railway, NDRF, SDRF, and State govt are conducting the rescue operation. Best possible healthcare facilities will be provided. Compensation was announced yesterday. A high-level committee has been formed to inquire about it, says Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

03 June 2023 08:59 AM IST

Death toll so far has reached to 233, another 900 people are injured says Chief Secretary Pradeep Jena

03 June 2023 08:59 AM IST

Several coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Odisha's Balasore after hitting a goods train on Friday night. After some time, another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah dashed into those derailed coaches resulting in the derailment of its 3-4 coaches.

