Odisha train tragedy LIVE updates: Nearly 240 killed, 900 injured in mishap; CM Naveen Patnaik takes stock of situation at accident site

I'm saddened by the loss of dozens of lives in a train accident in Odisha, India today. I extend deep condolences to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, Government, and the bereaved families at this hour of grief.

The eagerly anticipated inaugural ceremony for the Madgaon-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express has been cancelled following the devastating railway accident in Odisha. Originally scheduled to take place today at the Madgaon station, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was set to flag off the inaugural run via video link from Delhi.