 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 1,000 Sikh Community Members Join BJP In Delhi
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 08:46 PM IST
NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday inducted here on Saturday around 1,000 distinguished figures of the Sikh community, including Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Comunity.

He said this demonstrates their unwavering trust in the continuous path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. He said all those who jointed the BJP are eager to play their part in realising the PM's vision of "Viksit Bharat."

Nadda said the PM facilitated FCRA permission for Shri Harmandir Sahib, exempted langar from taxes, initiated the celebration of Veer Bal Diwas, inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor, and established an SIT to investigate the 1984 Sikh riots and ensure accountability for the perpetrators.

