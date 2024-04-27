Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 1,000 Sikh Community Members Join BJP In Delhi |

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday inducted here on Saturday around 1,000 distinguished figures of the Sikh community, including Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Comunity.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He said this demonstrates their unwavering trust in the continuous path of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. He said all those who jointed the BJP are eager to play their part in realising the PM's vision of "Viksit Bharat."

Nadda said the PM facilitated FCRA permission for Shri Harmandir Sahib, exempted langar from taxes, initiated the celebration of Veer Bal Diwas, inaugurated the Kartarpur Corridor, and established an SIT to investigate the 1984 Sikh riots and ensure accountability for the perpetrators.

He said only PM Modi genuinely worked for the Sikh community, despite other parties making empty promises and offering incentives to gain their support.