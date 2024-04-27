'BJP's Conspiracy To Malign TMC': Mamata's Party Complains To EC Against NSG And CBI Over Sandeshkhali Issue

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | File

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday complained to Election Commission (EC) against National Security Guard (NSG) and CBI over the Sandeshkhali incident and called it ‘BJPs conspiracy to malign TMC’.

“More specifically in West Bengal, the electorate was scheduled to vote in three Parliamentary Constituencies, which are, Darjeeling, Raiganj and Balurghat. While elections were going on, the CBI deliberately carried out an unscrupulous raid at an empty location in Sandeshkhali. Media reports suggest that the CBI called in additional forces including the bomb squad of the National Security Guard (NSG). It has also been reported that arms and ammunition have been recovered from a house during such a raid,” read the complaint letter.

“The entire gamut of the aforesaid incidents indicates that the CBI deliberately informed the media well in advance, so that there is nationwide odium and contempt against the AITC and its candidates during the present election period. Media was fed false information that the location belonged to a TMC supporter.

Nothing has been proven in a court of law, however, the CBI has notoriously instrumentalised the media to spread this rumour. Hence ensuring, that a negative campaign is run against AITC not only during a polling day when the electors watch such news before casting their votes but also during the entire election period as a whole,” further read the letter.

It may be noted that after getting a tipoff the central sleuths on Friday had visited a house in Sandeshkhali and had discovered several arms, ammunition and explosives and few documents related to suspended TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan. The central sleuths have also diffused a few bombs that they had recovered through the robots of NSG.

According to the press statement by the CBI, “During searches, following articles were recovered 03 foreign made Revolvers, 01 Indian Revolver, 01 Colt official Police Revolver, 01 Foreign made Pistol, 01 country made Pistol, 09 mm bullets- 120 nos, 45 calibre cartridges – 50 nos, 9 mm calibre cartridges-120 nos, 380 cartridges -50 nos, 32 cartridges- 08 nos.Besides, many incriminating documents related to Sheikh Shahjahan have also been recovered. Some items suspected to be country made bombs have also been recovered which are being handled and disposed of by the teams from NSG,” further read the statement.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also slammed CBI and NCB for allegedly not informing the state police. Addressing election campaigns, Mamata said that it is possible that the arms and ammunition can be brought by the central forces.

“Even if a firecracker bursts, you send the NIA, NSG even without alerting the state police. It is possible that the agency has taken these in their vehicle and showed them. There is no evidence. Bomb was found in the house of a BJP leader. BJP thinks that by hurling bombs and by taking away jobs they can win West Bengal seats,” said Mamata.

On the other side, CBI on Saturday had again visited Sandeshkhali and was seen hearing the complaints of common people whose land was allegedly grabbed by Shahjahan Sheikh.