Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: Supreme Court To Deliver Verdict On CM Arvind Kejriwal's Interim Bail Plea Shortly

The Supreme Court of India is expected to pronounce its verdict on the interim bail plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal shortly. The petition relates to a money laundering case linked to an alleged liquor policy scam. Kejriwal, who is also the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 and is currently lodged in judicial custody in Tihar jail. He has sought bail to campaign for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

On May 7, the Supreme Court reserved its decision after hearing arguments from both sides. Justices Sanjeev Khanna and Dipankar Dutta are hearing the case. The bench has divided the hearing on the Delhi Chief Minister's plea into two parts: the first part challenging his arrest by the ED and seeking to declare it "illegal", while the second part is in view of the ongoing elections. Focuses on possible interim bail.

On 9 April, the Delhi High Court upheld Kejriwal's arrest, saying there was no illegality and that the investigating agency had "little choice" as he had refused to participate in the investigation despite repeated summons. Gave and did not co-operate in the investigation related to irregularities in the allegedly defunct Delhi Liquor Policy 2021-22.

Earlier this week, a Delhi court extended Kejriwal's judicial custody till May 20 in a money laundering case. During the Supreme Court hearing, the bench suggested that if Kejriwal is granted interim bail, he should stay away from official duties.