Live Breaking News Updates: 5 Indian Sailors On Msc Aries Released, Depart From Iran

5 Indian Sailors On Ship Seized By Iran Released; MEA Shares Update On Departure

In a diplomatic breakthrough, five of the Indian sailors on board an Israeli-linked vessel seized by Tehran were released on Thursday and have departed from Iran, the Indian embassy in Iran said.

The Indian Embassy, while sharing details of their release, thanked the Iranian authorities for their close coordination with the Embassy and Indian Consulate in Bandar Abbas.

"5 of the Indian sailors on MSC Aries have been released and departed from Iran today evening. We appreciate the Iranian authorities for their close coordination with the Embassy and Indian Consulate in Bandar Abbas, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.