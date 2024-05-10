Live Breaking News Updates: 5 Indian Sailors On Msc Aries Released, Depart From Iran

5 Indian Sailors On Ship Seized By Iran Released; MEA Shares Update On Departure
In a diplomatic breakthrough, five of the Indian sailors on board an Israeli-linked vessel seized by Tehran were released on Thursday and have departed from Iran, the Indian embassy in Iran said.
The Indian Embassy, while sharing details of their release, thanked the Iranian authorities for their close coordination with the Embassy and Indian Consulate in Bandar Abbas.
"5 of the Indian sailors on MSC Aries have been released and departed from Iran today evening. We appreciate the Iranian authorities for their close coordination with the Embassy and Indian Consulate in Bandar Abbas, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.
Prajwal Revanna Sex Tape Controversy: 'Victim Woman Forced To Lodge False Complaint By 3 Men Claiming To Be Cops,' Says NCW
In a twist to the sex video scandal in Karnataka involving Prajwal Revanna -- the sitting JD-S MP who has been renominated from Hassan -- the National Commission for Women (NCW) said on Thursday that one of the woman complainants in the case has claimed that she was forced by a group of people to lodge a false complaint after being threatened with harassment.
The NCW said in a statement, “One woman complainant came to the Commission to register a complaint against three individuals dressed in civil uniform, allegedly introducing themselves as Karnataka Police officials and forcing her to give a false complaint in this case."