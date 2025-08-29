Uttarakhand Cloudbursts: 4 Dead, Several Families Trapped In Landslides Across Multiple Districts; Rescue Operations Underway – VIDEOS

Uttarakhand Cloudburst | PTI

Rudraprayag: More than four people have died, two are missing and multiple families have been trapped after cloudbursts triggered debris flows across several districts of Uttarakhand on Friday. More than 70 people were evacuated from the affected villages.The cloudburst took place at Basukedar Tehsil's Bareth Taljaman.

The most affected districts include Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Tehri and Bageshwar, all of which were severely impacted. Landslides were also reported, leaving nearly 40 families buried under mounds of debris and causing extensive damage to houses.

Visuals from the cloudburst in Rudraprayag showed the area blanketed in mud and debris. Footage of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team carrying out rescue operations has also emerged.

At least 200 people have taken refuge in a government school. Two to three families remain stranded across the stream, and the SDRF team is working to evacuate them.

The ravines on both sides of Badeth, Bagaddhar and Taljamani villages have been flooded.

Visuals show SDRF teams rescuing minors by carrying them in their arms.

CM Dhami Reacts

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took to X and said, "A distressing report has been received that due to cloudbursts in the Bareth Dungar Tok area under the Buskedar tehsil of Rudraprayag district and in the Deval area of Chamoli district, some families have been trapped due to debris flow."

"Relief and rescue operations are underway at a war footing by the local administration; in this regard, I am in constant contact with officials, and have issued necessary instructions to the Disaster Secretary and District Magistrates to ensure the effective conduct of rescue operations. I pray to Baba Kedar for the safe well-being of all," the post read.

Schools Directed To Remain Shut

Authorities have directed schools in Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Haridwar, and Pithoragarh to remain shut.

Second Cloudburst In A Month

Notably, this is the second cloudburst to strike the state this week. Several houses reportedly collapsed. The Tharali market, Kotdeep, and the Tharali tehsil complex were the worst-affected areas in Chamoli. A large amount of debris swept through the houses in the area due to a flash flood triggered by the cloudburst. Multiple vehicles were also damaged in the flash floods.