Video: Cloudburst Hits Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag; Several People Feared Trapped

Cloudburst Hits Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag; Several People Feared Trapped (Screengrab) | X/@PTI_News

Rudraprayag: A cloudburst struck Uttarakhand's Rudprayag on Friday. The tragedy unfolded in Basukedar Tehsil's Bareth Taljaman. Several people are feared trapped under debris. Local authorities immediately swung into action and launched a rescue and relief operation.

The Badrinath highway between Srinagar and Rudraprayag has been completely submerged by the Alaknanda River, causing traffic jam. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pauri, Lokeshwar Singh, told ANI, "Traffic has been stopped at safe places. Arrangements are being made to send the pilgrims forward through alternative routes. Police has been deployed for security purposes."

VIDEO | Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand: Cloudburst in Bareth Taljaman in Basukedar Tehsil. No casualties reported so far.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/dDt6oKyTNB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 29, 2025

Meanwhile, The District Administration of Rudraprayag has confirmed extensive damage following a cloudburst in the Badeth Dungar Tok area of Basukedaar tehsil. Relief and rescue operations are underway on a war footing to aid affected communities.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is continuously monitoring the situation. "A distressing report has been received that due to cloudbursts in the Bareth Dungar Tok area under the Buskedar tehsil of Rudraprayag district and in the Deval area of Chamoli district, some families have been trapped due to debris flow," Dhami said in his X post.

"Relief and rescue operations are underway at a war footing by the local administration; in this regard, I am in constant contact with officials, and have issued necessary instructions to the Disaster Secretary and District Magistrates to ensure the effective conduct of rescue operations. I pray to Baba Kedar for the safe well-being of all," he added.

जनपद रुद्रप्रयाग के तहसील बसुकेदार क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत बड़ेथ डुंगर तोक और जनपद चमोली के देवाल क्षेत्र में बादल फटने के कारण मलबा आने से कुछ परिवारों के फंसे होने का दुःखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ है। स्थानीय प्रशासन द्वारा राहत और बचाव कार्य युद्धस्तर पर जारी है, इस संबंध में निरंतर… — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) August 29, 2025

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, and the revenue department are involved in the rescue operation.

A cloudburst also hit Chamoli district of the state. Two people are misisng after the tragic incident, reported NDTV.

Last week also, a cloudburst also hit Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. Several houses reportedly collapsed. The Tharali market, Kotdeep, and the Tharali tehsil complex were the worst-affected areas in Chamoli. A large amount of debris swept through the houses in the area due to a flash flood triggered by the cloudburst. Multiple vehicles were also damaged in the flash floods.