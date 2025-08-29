 PM Modi In Tokyo: Meets Former Japanese Prime Ministers, Pushes for Deeper India-Japan Cooperation
Yoshihide Suga served as the PM of Japan from 2020 to 2021, and Fumio Kishida's tenure as PM lasted from 2021 to 2024. Both leaders belong to the ruling Liberal-Democratic Party of Japan.

ANIUpdated: Friday, August 29, 2025, 03:02 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met with the former Japanese PMs Yoshihide Suga and Fumio Kishida during his visit to Tokyo. | X @ANI

Tokyo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met with the former Japanese PMs Yoshihide Suga and Fumio Kishida during his visit to Tokyo.

Yoshihide Suga served as the PM of Japan from 2020 to 2021, and Fumio Kishida's tenure as PM lasted from 2021 to 2024. Both leaders belong to the ruling Liberal-Democratic Party of Japan.

PM Modi arrived in Tokyo on Friday morning for a two-day official visit during which he will also attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed the India-Japan economic forum, where he emphasised on the growing investment of foreign companies in the Indian market and said that capital just does not grow in India, but it multiplies.

article-image

"JETRO (Japan External Trade Organisation) says that 80 per cent of companies want to expand in India. 75 per cent of companies are making profits. In India, capital does not just grow, it multiplies." PM Modi said.

PM said that India's approach of "reform, perform and transform" is behind this development, highlighting key schemes, such as GST and reforms for ease of doing business.

"Our approach of reform, perform and transform is behind this change. In 2017, we started One Nation One Tax; now we are bringing new reforms to this. We have given importance to ease of doing business. We have given single-window approval for businesses," PM Modi said.

PM Modi highlighted that the technology of Japan and talent of India can together lead the tech revolution of this century.

"Japan is a tech powerhouse and India is a talent powerhouse. India has taken AI, semiconductor, quantum computing biotech and space has taken bold and ambitious intiatives," PM Modi said.

He noted that India-Japan have signed an agreement on Joint Credit Mechanism for cooperation on clean fuel and green future.

PM Modi is also scheduled to have a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba today during which the both leaders are expected to have discussions on key topics to strengthen the ties between the both countries.

"I warmly welcome Prime Minister Modi's visit to Japan. I look forward to discussing the strengthening of Japan-India relations in various fields with the Prime Minister," Japanese PM said in a post on X.

Following the Japan visit, PM Modi will travel to China from August 31 to September 1 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin.

