Non-BS VI Commercial Goods Vehicles Banned In Delhi From November 1 As AQI Continues To Remain In 'Very Poor' Category

Heavy Commercial Vehicles Banned In Delhi From November 1 As AQI Continues To Remain In 'Very Poor' Category

New Delhi: As air quality in Delhi continues to remain under the ‘very poor’ category, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday, October 28, banned entry of non-BS VI commercial goods vehicles in the national capital territory (NCT) from November 1. Meanwhile, BS-IV commercial goods vehicles registered locally are permitted to enter into the NCT for a limited period up to October 31.

The decision is aimed at curbing the increasing air pollution in the national capital due to emissions from heavy vehicles. Commercial vehicles that are prohibited in Delhi are - light goods vehicles (LGVs), medium goods vehicles (MGVs), and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs). All local vehicles meeting at least BS-III norms are reportedly allowed to operate within the NCT. Notably, CNG and LNG vehicles will remain fully exempt from the ban.

The Commission for Air Quality Management directs for a strict ban on entry of any commercial goods vehicle viz LGV, MGV and HGV, other than BS-VI, CNG, LNG and EV, into Delhi wef. 01.11.2O25, except such vehicles that are registered in Delhi. Provided that all BS-IV commercial… pic.twitter.com/TEq3CKDNUI — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2025

The rules have been enforced along with the existing Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage-II measures.

On Tuesday, Delhiites woke up to a hazy morning with cloudy skies with the city's air quality remaining in the 'very poor' category at 305, data showed. On Monday, Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 301 at 4 pm, as per the data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the Sameer app developed by the CPCB, 27 of the 38 monitoring stations in the city reported 'very poor' air quality, with readings exceeding 300. Siri Fort recorded the highest AQI at 351, followed by Wazirpur at 342.

According to the CPCB, an AQI from 0 to 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Every year ahead of winters, Delhi witnesses sharp rise in air pollution levels with the AQI reaching 'severe' category.