 Non-BS VI Commercial Goods Vehicles Banned In Delhi From November 1 As AQI Continues To Remain In 'Very Poor' Category
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNon-BS VI Commercial Goods Vehicles Banned In Delhi From November 1 As AQI Continues To Remain In 'Very Poor' Category

Non-BS VI Commercial Goods Vehicles Banned In Delhi From November 1 As AQI Continues To Remain In 'Very Poor' Category

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday banned entry of heavy commercial vehicles in the national capital territory (NCT) from November 1.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 01:45 PM IST
article-image
Heavy Commercial Vehicles Banned In Delhi From November 1 As AQI Continues To Remain In 'Very Poor' Category | ANI (File Image)

New Delhi: As air quality in Delhi continues to remain under the ‘very poor’ category, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Tuesday, October 28, banned entry of non-BS VI commercial goods vehicles in the national capital territory (NCT) from November 1. Meanwhile, BS-IV commercial goods vehicles registered locally are permitted to enter into the NCT for a limited period up to October 31.

The decision is aimed at curbing the increasing air pollution in the national capital due to emissions from heavy vehicles. Commercial vehicles that are prohibited in Delhi are - light goods vehicles (LGVs), medium goods vehicles (MGVs), and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs). All local vehicles meeting at least BS-III norms are reportedly allowed to operate within the NCT. Notably, CNG and LNG vehicles will remain fully exempt from the ban.

The rules have been enforced along with the existing Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage-II measures.

On Tuesday, Delhiites woke up to a hazy morning with cloudy skies with the city's air quality remaining in the 'very poor' category at 305, data showed. On Monday, Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 301 at 4 pm, as per the data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

FPJ Shorts
Sainik School Admissions 2026: Govt Adds 3 New Institutions, Registration Ends On October 30
Sainik School Admissions 2026: Govt Adds 3 New Institutions, Registration Ends On October 30
'No Fawad Khan Or Shah Rukh Khan': Karan Johar Pens Heartfelt Note As Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Completes 9 Years; Netizens Wonder Why He Forgot Two Cameos
'No Fawad Khan Or Shah Rukh Khan': Karan Johar Pens Heartfelt Note As Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Completes 9 Years; Netizens Wonder Why He Forgot Two Cameos
Vidya Balan Recalls Getting Her Big Break In Parineeta During Enrique Iglesias' Mumbai Concert: 'Birth Of Me As Heroine Happened At His Show'
Vidya Balan Recalls Getting Her Big Break In Parineeta During Enrique Iglesias' Mumbai Concert: 'Birth Of Me As Heroine Happened At His Show'
Rajasthan: 2 Killed, 10 Injured As Bus Catches Fire After Coming Into Contact With Live Wire In Jaipur; Video Surfaces
Rajasthan: 2 Killed, 10 Injured As Bus Catches Fire After Coming Into Contact With Live Wire In Jaipur; Video Surfaces
Read Also
Delhi Pollution: Demand For Air Purifiers, Masks Jumps 60–70% As AQI Hits Season’s Worst Level
article-image

According to the Sameer app developed by the CPCB, 27 of the 38 monitoring stations in the city reported 'very poor' air quality, with readings exceeding 300. Siri Fort recorded the highest AQI at 351, followed by Wazirpur at 342.

According to the CPCB, an AQI from 0 to 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Every year ahead of winters, Delhi witnesses sharp rise in air pollution levels with the AQI reaching 'severe' category.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan: 2 Killed, 10 Injured As Bus Catches Fire After Coming Into Contact With Live Wire In...

Rajasthan: 2 Killed, 10 Injured As Bus Catches Fire After Coming Into Contact With Live Wire In...

Non-BS VI Commercial Goods Vehicles Banned In Delhi From November 1 As AQI Continues To Remain In...

Non-BS VI Commercial Goods Vehicles Banned In Delhi From November 1 As AQI Continues To Remain In...

What Does Cyclone 'Montha' Mean? Know Origin & Reason Behind Choosing This Name

What Does Cyclone 'Montha' Mean? Know Origin & Reason Behind Choosing This Name

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 28, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 28, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

PM Narendra Modi Extends Warm Wishes To Devotees On Chhath Mahaparv; Know The Significance Of...

PM Narendra Modi Extends Warm Wishes To Devotees On Chhath Mahaparv; Know The Significance Of...