 Priyanka Gandhi Urges Centre To Include Kerala’s Kalanadi Community In ST List
Citing a study by the Kerala Institute of Research, Training and Development Studies, she said the tribal community "has its own language, ancient and primitive characteristics, a separate culture, isolated behavioural patterns and ancient economic practices."

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 05:47 PM IST
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra | ANI

Wayanad: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urged Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram to include the Kalanadi community from the hill district in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list, the party said on Tuesday.

In a letter to Oram, Priyanka noted that the Kalanadi community currently has a population of only 328 and was nomadic in nature, a statement said.

Citing a study by the Kerala Institute of Research, Training and Development Studies, she said the tribal community "has its own language, ancient and primitive characteristics, a separate culture, isolated behavioural patterns and ancient economic practices." The MP from Wayanad said the Kalanadi community was socially and economically backward, geographically isolated, and that its population was declining.

Priyanka also said the state government has recommended that the community, which is currently included in the Other Eligible Community (OEC) category, be reclassified under the Scheduled Tribes category.

