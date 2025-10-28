Jharkhand: 10-Year-Old Tribal Girl Killed In IED Blast Allegedly Planted By Maoists In West Singhbhum | File Pic (Representative Image)

Chaibasa: A 10-year-old tribal girl died when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted allegedly by Maoists exploded in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Tuesday, police said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Manoharpur, Jaydeep Lakra, told PTI that the girl had gone to pluck Sial leaves in the Tilaposi forest when her leg accidentally fell on the IED planted underground allegedly by Maoists.

"The Maoists had planted the IED to target security forces, but unfortunately, the innocent girl unknowingly had stood on the IED, leading to the blast and her death on the spot on Tuesday morning...," said Lakra.

The police officer said that they would be writing to the state government for compensation as per the provision for victims of Maoist violence to be paid to the victim's family.

Jeraikela Police Station Officer-in-Charge Amit Kumar told PTI that the girl has been identified as Siria Herenz, daughter of Jai Masih Herenz, a native of Digha village and as usual she had gone to pluck Sial leaves along with her friends as the school was closed on Tuesday for Chhath festivity.

"Both the legs of the girl had been badly damaged in the blast. We, along with CRPF, recovered the body and sent it for post mortem, after which it will be handed over to the victim's family," said Kumar.

