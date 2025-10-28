Uttar Pradesh To Get New District ‘Kalyan Singh Nagar’ In Honour Of Former CM

Kalyan Singh | ANI File Photo

Lucknow: A new district named Kalyan Singh Nagar may soon find a place on the map of Uttar Pradesh, as the state government begins the process to carve it out of Aligarh and Bulandshahr. The proposed district is being planned as a tribute to former chief minister Kalyan Singh, whose political influence and legacy continue to shape western Uttar Pradesh.

According to official sources, the new district is expected to include Atrauli and Gangiri tehsils from Aligarh and Dibai from Bulandshahr. The move follows a proposal from Rajveer Singh, former MP and son of Kalyan Singh, who requested Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to recognise his father’s lifelong contribution to the region’s growth and governance.

The Uttar Pradesh Revenue Council has asked the district magistrates of Aligarh and Bulandshahr to prepare feasibility reports assessing administrative convenience, population size, infrastructure needs and potential development plans before the final decision is taken.

Local leaders have welcomed the move, calling it a well-deserved honour for Kalyan Singh, who rose from Atrauli to become one of the most influential leaders of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh.

His birthplace Madhauli and the Dibai region, where he carried out much of his public work, will both fall within the proposed district’s boundaries.

If approved, Kalyan Singh Nagar would become Uttar Pradesh’s 76th district, part of the government’s ongoing effort to decentralise administration and improve public service delivery.

The move also reflects a pattern seen across the state, where new districts have been named after prominent personalities who left a deep imprint on public life. With the proposal now under review, an official announcement is expected once the feasibility reports are submitted and vetted by the state cabinet.