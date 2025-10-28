 Union Home Minister Amit Shah Approves ₹20 Crore Advance Relief For Nagaland Under SDRF
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUnion Home Minister Amit Shah Approves ₹20 Crore Advance Relief For Nagaland Under SDRF

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Approves ₹20 Crore Advance Relief For Nagaland Under SDRF

According to the MHA release, during the financial year 2025-26, the Central Government has already released Rs. 15,554 crore to 27 States under SDRF and Rs. 2,267.44 crore to 15 States under NDRF. In addition, Rs. 4,571.30 crore have been released from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 21 States and Rs. 372.09 crore from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) to 09 States.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 08:35 PM IST
article-image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah | ANI

New Delhi: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, has approved the advance release of Rs 20 crores, as 2nd instalment of the Central share of SDRF, to Nagaland, for the year 2025-26, to help the state provide immediate relief assistance to people affected by extremely heavy rainfall and flash floods, landslides during the south-west monsoon of this year, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a relese on Tuesday.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, the Government of India is standing shoulder to shoulder with the State Governments during natural calamities and disasters, providing them with all necessary support.

According to the MHA release, during the financial year 2025-26, the Central Government has already released Rs. 15,554 crore to 27 States under SDRF and Rs. 2,267.44 crore to 15 States under NDRF. In addition, Rs. 4,571.30 crore have been released from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 21 States and Rs. 372.09 crore from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) to 09 States.

The Central Government has also provided all logistical assistance, including the deployment of requisite NDRF, Army, and Air Force teams, and Air Force support, to all the flood-affected, landslide-affected, and cloudburst-affected States. During this year's monsoon, there was maximum deployment of 199 teams of NDRF in the 30 States/UTs for rescue and relief operations, the MHA release added.

FPJ Shorts
CISF Officially Takes Over Security Of Bhakra Dam Project
CISF Officially Takes Over Security Of Bhakra Dam Project
Punjab: Cabinet Nod To New Bylaws To Ease Housing Pressure In Cities
Punjab: Cabinet Nod To New Bylaws To Ease Housing Pressure In Cities
Strong Earthquake Of 6.6-Magnitude Hits Indonesia's Banda Sea; No Risk Of Tsunami
Strong Earthquake Of 6.6-Magnitude Hits Indonesia's Banda Sea; No Risk Of Tsunami
'10 Muslim Ladki Lao...': Ex-BJP MLA Sparks Row With Communal Remarks In Siddharthnagar, Video Goes Viral
'10 Muslim Ladki Lao...': Ex-BJP MLA Sparks Row With Communal Remarks In Siddharthnagar, Video Goes Viral
Read Also
Amit Shah Launches Deep-Sea Fishing Boat Distribution In Mumbai; Cooperative Model To Boost...
article-image

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed happiness over the surrender of 21 Maoists along with their arms in Kanker district, Chhattisgarh.

In a post on X, Home Minister Shah said, "Glad to share that 21 Maoists have surrendered along with their arms in Kanker district, Chhattisgarh. Out of them, 13 were senior cadres. I commend them for joining the mainstream, abjuring violence at the call of the Modi government. I reiterate my appeal to those who are still wielding guns to surrender at the earliest. We are resolved to eradicate Naxalism by 31st March 2026."

A total of 21 Maoist cadres, including 13 women, surrendered with 18 weapons in the Kanker district on Sunday, Bastar Inspector General P Sundarraj said.

The cadres were part of the Kuemari/Kiskodo Area Committee of Keshkal Division (North Sub Zonal Bureau), he said.

Read Also
Attention Mumbaikars! Traffic Curbs Around NESCO Exhibition Centre In Goregaon As PM Modi Set To...
article-image

According to the senior police official, four Division Committee Members, including Division Committee Secretary Mukesh, nine Area Committee Members and eight party members are among the 21 cadres who have joined the mainstream.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CISF Officially Takes Over Security Of Bhakra Dam Project

CISF Officially Takes Over Security Of Bhakra Dam Project

Punjab: Cabinet Nod To New Bylaws To Ease Housing Pressure In Cities

Punjab: Cabinet Nod To New Bylaws To Ease Housing Pressure In Cities

'10 Muslim Ladki Lao...': Ex-BJP MLA Sparks Row With Communal Remarks In Siddharthnagar, Video Goes...

'10 Muslim Ladki Lao...': Ex-BJP MLA Sparks Row With Communal Remarks In Siddharthnagar, Video Goes...

Cyclone Montha Landfall: Andhra Police Issue Traffic Advisory, Restrict Container & Heavy Vehicles...

Cyclone Montha Landfall: Andhra Police Issue Traffic Advisory, Restrict Container & Heavy Vehicles...

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Hosts Pravasi Rajasthani Meet In Kolkata, Invites Investment In...

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Hosts Pravasi Rajasthani Meet In Kolkata, Invites Investment In...