Attention Mumbaikars! Traffic Curbs Around NESCO Exhibition Centre In Goregaon As PM Modi Set To Attend Global Maritime CEO Forum On Oct 29

Mumbai: Mumbai is gearing up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on Wednesday, October 29, to address the Global Maritime CEO Forum at the NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon (East). The event, part of India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025, is expected to draw top international maritime leaders, policymakers and investors, prompting extensive traffic restrictions in the surrounding areas.

The five-day India Maritime Week, themed on sustainable maritime growth and blue economy strategies, was inaugurated on Monday, October 27, by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The conclave aims to position India as a global maritime power, with Prime Minister Modi leading discussions on strengthening port infrastructure, green shipping initiatives, and resilient supply chains.

A moment of tradition and unity marked the beginning of India Maritime Week 2025, as dignitaries lit the ceremonial lamp — symbolising the dawn of a transformative maritime decade for India.



Traffic Restrictions Around NESCO Exhibition Centre

Given the high-profile nature of the forum, the Mumbai Traffic Police have announced temporary traffic restrictions and diversions in the Jogeshwari-Goregaon belt, which will remain effective from 8 am to 10 pm daily until October 31, reported Mid-day. The advisory, issued by the Jogeshwari Traffic Division, aims to ensure smooth movement for dignitaries and to prevent congestion around the venue.

According to the advisory, vehicles will not be allowed on the stretch between Mrinaltai Gore Junction and NESCO Gap. Only emergency vehicles, VIP convoys, and local residents will be permitted entry. The right turn from Mrinaltai Gore Junction towards NESCO Gap via Ram Mandir Road will remain closed, while the service road from Hub Mall to Jaycoach Junction will also be shut.

Prime Minister @narendramodi to visit Mumbai on October 29 to address the Maritime Leaders’ Conclave and chair the Global Maritime CEO Forum during India Maritime Week 2025.



Traffic from NESCO Gap to Mrinaltai Gore Junction will operate as a one-way route. Commuters heading from the Ram Mandir direction have been advised to take alternative routes via Mrinaltai Gore Flyover–Mahananda Dairy WEH South Service Road–Jaycoach Junction–JVLR Junction.

For vehicles coming from JVLR Junction, alternate routes include proceeding toward Powai via JVLR or entering Western Express Highway (WEH) using the service road to access the main carriageway.

Several Roads Designated As No-Parking Zones

In addition, nine roads, including key stretches along the Western Express Highway (north and south bound), NESCO Service Road, Ghas Bazaar Road, Vannrai Police Station Service Road and Ashok Nagar Service Road, have been designated as no-parking zones. The Mumbai Traffic Police have urged motorists to cooperate with the restrictions and stay updated via their official social media handles or the traffic helpline.

