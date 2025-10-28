 Kolhapur Hosts ‘Shivshastra Shaurya Gatha’ Exhibition Featuring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Iconic Wagh Nakh & Maratha-Era Weapons
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiKolhapur Hosts ‘Shivshastra Shaurya Gatha’ Exhibition Featuring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Iconic Wagh Nakh & Maratha-Era Weapons

Kolhapur Hosts ‘Shivshastra Shaurya Gatha’ Exhibition Featuring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Iconic Wagh Nakh & Maratha-Era Weapons

The Shivshastra Shaurya Gatha exhibition in Kolhapur showcases Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's tiger claws and Maratha weapons, highlighting the empire's valor. Maharashtra's Culture Minister Ashish Shelar inaugurated the event online.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 04:28 PM IST
article-image
Kolhapur Hosts ‘Shivshastra Shaurya Gatha’ Exhibition Featuring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Iconic Wagh Nakh & Maratha-Era Weapons |

Kolhapur: An exhibition titled Shivshastra Shaurya Gatha, featuring the tiger claws believed to have been used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during his legendary encounter with Afzal Khan, has opened in Kolhapur. The exhibition also displays a range of Maratha-era weapons that reflect the valor and strategic brilliance of the Maratha empire.

The exhibition was inaugurated on Tuesday by Maharashtra’s Culture Minister Ashish Shelar through an online ceremony. Minister Shelar expressed regret for not being able to attend in person due to the passing of veteran actor Gangaram Gavankar and an ongoing cabinet meeting. He assured that he would visit the venue soon.

Speaking at the event, Shelar said the exhibition aims to bring the history and courage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj closer to the people. “The tiger claws used during the killing of Afzal Khan have been brought from the Victoria and Albert Museum in London under an official agreement. After being displayed in Satara and Nagpur, they are now on view in Kolhapur,” he said. He added that such efforts help connect the public to Maharashtra’s glorious past and showcase its heritage to the world.

Shelar suggested organizing essay and painting competitions, lectures, and seminars alongside the exhibition to engage students and citizens. He also requested that these activities be guided by MP Shrimant Shahu Maharaj and held under the leadership of Guardian Minister Prakash Abitkar.

FPJ Shorts
Punjab Govt To Launch Aam Aadmi Clinics In Central Jails To Boost Inmates' Health & Well-being
Punjab Govt To Launch Aam Aadmi Clinics In Central Jails To Boost Inmates' Health & Well-being
Maharashtra Govt Orders Audit Of Vasantdada Sugar Institute Funds; Rohit Pawar Says Baramati Being Targeted
Maharashtra Govt Orders Audit Of Vasantdada Sugar Institute Funds; Rohit Pawar Says Baramati Being Targeted
Palghar: 39-Year-Old Worker Dies Of Electrocution During Routine Work At Tarapur MIDC
Palghar: 39-Year-Old Worker Dies Of Electrocution During Routine Work At Tarapur MIDC
Paris Carpenter Who Helped Restore Notre Dame Marries Inside Cathedral, Reviving City’s Romantic Legacy
Paris Carpenter Who Helped Restore Notre Dame Marries Inside Cathedral, Reviving City’s Romantic Legacy

Minister Abitkar said it was an emotional moment to witness the tiger claws, which symbolize Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s bravery. District Collector Amol Yedge, Superintendent of Police Yogesh Kumar Gupta, and Zilla Parishad CEO Karthikeyan S. attended the program.

However, the event saw low participation from local leaders and citizens. Except for MP Shahu Maharaj and Maratha Federation Vice President Vasantrao Mulik, few notable attendees were present, and the exhibition hall appeared nearly empty after visiting students left according to reports.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Palghar: 39-Year-Old Worker Dies Of Electrocution During Routine Work At Tarapur MIDC

Palghar: 39-Year-Old Worker Dies Of Electrocution During Routine Work At Tarapur MIDC

Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rains Lash Across SoBo, Power Cut At Fort; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rains Lash Across SoBo, Power Cut At Fort; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces 'Mumbai Climate Week'; International Conference To Commence From...

Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Announces 'Mumbai Climate Week'; International Conference To Commence From...

Kalyan: Two Children Drown In Ulhas River During Chhath Puja, Search Operations Underway

Kalyan: Two Children Drown In Ulhas River During Chhath Puja, Search Operations Underway

Who Was Gangaram Gavankar? Late Veteran Playwright Who Gave Voice To Malvani Language

Who Was Gangaram Gavankar? Late Veteran Playwright Who Gave Voice To Malvani Language