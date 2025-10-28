Kolhapur Hosts ‘Shivshastra Shaurya Gatha’ Exhibition Featuring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Iconic Wagh Nakh & Maratha-Era Weapons |

Kolhapur: An exhibition titled Shivshastra Shaurya Gatha, featuring the tiger claws believed to have been used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during his legendary encounter with Afzal Khan, has opened in Kolhapur. The exhibition also displays a range of Maratha-era weapons that reflect the valor and strategic brilliance of the Maratha empire.

The exhibition was inaugurated on Tuesday by Maharashtra’s Culture Minister Ashish Shelar through an online ceremony. Minister Shelar expressed regret for not being able to attend in person due to the passing of veteran actor Gangaram Gavankar and an ongoing cabinet meeting. He assured that he would visit the venue soon.

Speaking at the event, Shelar said the exhibition aims to bring the history and courage of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj closer to the people. “The tiger claws used during the killing of Afzal Khan have been brought from the Victoria and Albert Museum in London under an official agreement. After being displayed in Satara and Nagpur, they are now on view in Kolhapur,” he said. He added that such efforts help connect the public to Maharashtra’s glorious past and showcase its heritage to the world.

Shelar suggested organizing essay and painting competitions, lectures, and seminars alongside the exhibition to engage students and citizens. He also requested that these activities be guided by MP Shrimant Shahu Maharaj and held under the leadership of Guardian Minister Prakash Abitkar.

Minister Abitkar said it was an emotional moment to witness the tiger claws, which symbolize Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s bravery. District Collector Amol Yedge, Superintendent of Police Yogesh Kumar Gupta, and Zilla Parishad CEO Karthikeyan S. attended the program.

However, the event saw low participation from local leaders and citizens. Except for MP Shahu Maharaj and Maratha Federation Vice President Vasantrao Mulik, few notable attendees were present, and the exhibition hall appeared nearly empty after visiting students left according to reports.