 Kalyan: Two Children Drown In Ulhas River During Chhath Puja, Search Operations Underway
Two young children drowned in the Ulhas river during Chhath Puja celebrations on Monday evening, as families performing rituals were unaware of their movement towards deeper waters near the riverbank.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 04:46 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | BL Soni

Kalyan: A tragic incident took place on Monday evening when two young children drowned in the Ulhas river at Raite on Kalyan-Murbad Road during Chhath Puja celebrations. Several migrant families from Kalyan city had gathered on the riverbank to perform the traditional rituals when the incident occurred.

According to eyewitnesses, the families were engrossed in the rituals when two children quietly moved away and entered the river to swim. The Ulhas riverbed at Raite is known for its unpredictable depth and strong water flow, especially after recent rains. The children are believed to have slipped into deeper waters and disappeared before anyone could rescue them.

As panic spread among the devotees, people began searching frantically along the riverbank. Some citizens claimed they saw the children struggling before they went underwater. “We immediately shouted for help, but it was too late,” said one of the onlookers.

The fire brigade was alerted soon after. Rescue teams arrived with boats and began searching the area. However, as darkness fell, the operation was halted due to poor visibility. The search resumed early Tuesday morning. “Our teams are scanning the riverbed to locate the children,” said a fire official according to a report by Loksatta.

Mumbai: BEST To Add 150 New Wet Lease Buses; CM Devendra Fadnavis To Flag Off Fleet At Colaba Depot...
article-image

The grieving families expressed anger and disappointment over the lack of safety measures at the site. “If we had known the river was so deep, we would not have come here. There should have been patrolling or warning boards,” said a relative of one of the children. Titwala police have taken charge of the situation and are assisting in the search efforts. The identities of the children are yet to be confirmed.

