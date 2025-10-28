Cyclone Montha Effect On Mumbai: Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds Lash City & Coastal Maharashtra

Gusty winds lash Mumbai coast | PTI

Under the influence of severe cyclonic storm "Montha", which is over Bay of Bengal, the western costal regions including Mumbai have been witnessing change in weather conditions from last couple of days. The parts of the island city and its metropolitan regions continued witnessing thunderstorms and gusty winds on Tuesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in the evening issues a weather warning for rain spells with gusty winds gusty winds reaching at the speed of 40-50 kmph for the districts of Mumbai, Thane and Palghar. The region experienced similar weather on Monday evening too. The state is likely to witness similar weather conditions for the entire week.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Maharashtra

The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall & gusty winds (30- 40kmph) at isolated places for Maharashtra upto October 30. However, the unseasonal rainfall conditions will continue till November 1.

Cyclonic Movement Over the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea

The IMD Mumbai's state on Tuesday morning said, "The Severe Cyclonic Storm “Montha” over westcentral Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past 6 hours. A through now runs from the upper air cyclonic circulation associated with the depression over eastcentral Arabian sea."

As per local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will be generally cloudy with possibility of thunderstorms accompanied with light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 33 deg. C. and 25 deg. C.

The weather department of October 26 had issued a weather warning saying, "Under the influence of upper air cyclonic circulation, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning & gusty wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph are very likely to occur over parts of Maharashtra between 26-30 October. Fairly Widespread to Widespread moderate rainfall activity with Heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected over Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra during the above period. Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms is expected over Marathwada, during 26 -29 October.” The fishermen are advised not to venture into sea. '

What is cyclone Montha?

Cyclone Montha is a new cyclonic storm formed over the Arabian Sea and was expected to reach Andra Pradesh on October 28.

The weather department has warned that low pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal, and the depression is likely to gain strength over the next few days, thereby affecting the weather conditions in several states.

The cyclones in the North Indian Ocean region are given names from a predetermined list submitted by countries in the region. The name Montha was suggested by Thailand, which means fragrant flower or beautiful flower in the Thai language.