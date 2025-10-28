Cyclone Montha Landfall: Andhra Police Issue Traffic Advisory, Restrict Container & Heavy Vehicles On National Highways

Andhra Police Issue Traffic Advisory, Restrict Container & Heavy Vehicles On National Highways | FPJ

Kakinada, October 28: As Cyclone Montha makes landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast, authorities have stepped up precautionary measures to ensure public safety. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed that the landfall process has commenced and will continue for the next 3–4 hours, with the cyclone expected to cross the coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, bringing wind speeds of 90–100 km/h, gusting up to 110 km/h.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In light of the severe weather conditions, the Andhra Pradesh Police have issued a traffic advisory restricting the movement of heavy vehicles. According to their official post on X (formerly Twitter), container and heavy vehicles travelling on national highways will be halted at designated holding areas along the highways from 7 pm today (October 28). The police have urged citizens to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary and to postpone long-distance journeys until conditions improve.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The IMD has warned that the cyclone carries high destructive potential, capable of causing heavy rainfall, strong winds, and storm surges along the coastal districts. Residents in low-lying and vulnerable areas are advised to stay indoors, follow official advisories, and keep track of updates from IMD and disaster management authorities.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Both IMD and the Andhra Pradesh Police have emphasised that timely preparedness and cooperation are crucial to minimise risk during the storm. Citizens are urged to stay alert, stay informed and prioritise safety above all.