 Mumbai Weather Update: City Breathes Easy After Showers Cleanse Air, Overall AQI Remains Moderate At 64; IMD Warns Of More Rain Ahead
Mumbai Weather Update: City Breathes Easy After Showers Cleanse Air, Overall AQI Remains Moderate At 64; IMD Warns Of More Rain Ahead

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) cautioned that the pleasant weather may not last long, placing the city under a yellow alert for today and the next two days. The forecast predicts partly cloudy skies with the likelihood of moderate rain or thunderstorms later in the day. Real-time data from AQI.in showed that Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) on Tuesday morning stood at 64.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 08:48 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Weather Update | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: After a night of heavy showers, Mumbai woke up to clear skies and bright sunshine on Tuesday, offering residents a refreshing break from the lingering post-Diwali haze. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) cautioned that the pleasant weather may not last long, placing the city under a yellow alert for today and the next two days. The forecast predicts partly cloudy skies with the likelihood of moderate rain or thunderstorms later in the day.

According to the IMD, maximum temperatures are expected to reach 32°C, while the minimum could drop to around 25°C. The unseasonal showers, arriving soon after Diwali festivities, have temporarily cooled the city and significantly improved air quality, which had deteriorated due to pollution and stagnant winds.

Air Quality Shows Noticeable Improvement

Real-time data from AQI.in showed that Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) on Tuesday morning stood at 64, placing it in the moderate category, a clear improvement from the unhealthy levels recorded over the past week. The cleaner air brought visible relief, as haze lifted and visibility improved across much of the city.

Among the city’s monitoring stations, Jogeshwari recorded the highest AQI at 83, followed closely by Colaba (82), Wadala Truck Terminal (75), Chembur (73), and Bandra-Kurla Complex (72). While traces of smog lingered in some areas during the early hours, most parts of the city experienced significantly fresher air.

On the other hand, several neighbourhoods reported exceptionally clean air. Mulund West topped the list with an AQI of 48, followed by Kandivali East (50), Malad West (52), Bhandup West (53), and Parel-Bhoiwada (55), all falling in the “good” to “moderate” range.

As per AQI.in’s classification, readings between 0–50 denote “Good” air, 51–100 “Moderate,” 101–150 “Poor,” 151–200 “Unhealthy,” and above 200 “Severe” to “Hazardous.”

Yellow Alert Across State

Meanwhile, the IMD reported that isolated pockets of Mumbai continued to experience rainfall accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms on Monday evening. A yellow alert remains in place for Mumbai and neighbouring districts, Thane, Palghar and Raigad, until October 30.

The weather department attributed the unseasonal rains to an upper air cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea. The alert also extends to Marathwada, North Maharashtra, Vidarbha and Konkan regions, warning of thunderstorms, lightning and winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph.

