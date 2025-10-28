Air India Marathi Row: 'Mumbai Meri Jaan Hai..Jai Maharashtra!', Influencer Mahi Khan Apologises After MNS Threat - VIDEO |

After a heated mid-air language argument went viral, YouTuber and influencer Mahi Khan has issued a public apology and deleted his original video. The controversy erupted following a verbal exchange on an Air India flight from Kolkata to Mumbai, where Khan accused a fellow passenger, a Hyundai employee, of insisting he speak in Marathi.

In his apology video, Khan said, “It was a heated argument. I recorded what the woman threatened for my self-defence. There were people and staff around. I have not been rude. I verbally reported the matter to the crew and uploaded the video only for my safety. I didn’t threaten anyone.”

He further added that he respects all languages and cultures, and meant no disrespect to Marathi or Maharashtra. “People are saying I don’t know Marathi. I come to Mumbai often, and I’m not against any language. I apologise to MNS and the woman. I respect the culture wherever I go,” he said.

‘No Hate To Any Language,’ Says Khan

Khan, who faced heavy trolling online, clarified that his intentions were never to hurt anyone’s sentiments. He expressed his deep admiration for Mumbai, calling it his second home. “No hate to any language. I live in Mumbai and I respect the local language and culture. Sorry if I hurt anyone. Mumbai meri jaan hai. Jai Maharashtra,” he said.

His statement came after MNS Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Ashish Jadhav warned him in a viral clip, saying, “I’ll catch your ears and nose and make you speak Marathi, or I’ll change my name.”

A senior lady originally from Bengal was harassed by @mahinergy in a flight for speaking in Marathi and he himself played the victim card and posted videos for views and likes.

The poor lady lost her job because she asked to straighten his seat in Marathi. @avinash_mns pic.twitter.com/SePemPJmNZ — MNS Report English (@MNSReportEng) October 26, 2025

MNS Shares Woman’s Side Of The Story

Two days after Khan’s original post, the MNS released another video showing the woman’s version of events. In the clip, the woman, who identifies herself as the Hyundai employee seen in the viral footage, claims that she was misrepresented and has since lost her job due to the online outrage.

According to the MNS, the woman is a senior Hyundai employee from Bengal who was allegedly harassed during the flight for speaking Marathi. The party accused Khan of manipulating the video to gain attention and sympathy online.

‘He Twisted The Incident For Fame,’ Alleges MNS

The MNS English Report handle on X, stated that Khan had also deleted a second “derogatory” video from his Instagram account. The party accused him of pushing a one-sided narrative for likes and engagement.

In its statement, the MNS said, “He thought no one would stand up for the woman. But truth doesn’t stay hidden forever. He did it for views and popularity, while the woman lost her job and dignity.”

The Viral Flight Incident

The controversy began when Mahi Khan posted a video from an Air India flight, showing an argument between him and the woman, who was wearing a shirt with the Hyundai logo. Khan alleged that the woman told him, “If you come to Mumbai, you must know Marathi,” which he described as discriminatory.

He further claimed that the woman threatened him after landing and that the airline crew had to intervene. Khan even urged Air India to take action against her, including a possible flight ban.

However, the MNS maintains that the woman had merely asked Khan to adjust his seat in Marathi and that her words were misconstrued. The party insists that the influencer’s post triggered unnecessary regional tension and personal harm to an innocent individual.