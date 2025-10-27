Mumbai Weather Update: Yellow Alert Till Oct 30 As Unseasonal Rain And Thunderstorms Lash City, AQI Turns ‘Good’

Unseasonal showers lash Mumbai as IMD issues a Yellow Alert for rain and thunderstorms till October 30 | Representational Image

Mumbai: Mumbai continued to witness rainfall at isolated places, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a Yellow Alert for several districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and its metropolitan regions of Thane, Palghar and Raigad, till October 30. The unseasonal rainfall is attributed to upper air cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea.

Nowcast warning issued for light rain and thunder activity

The IMD issued a Nowcast warning for Mumbai city and suburbs on Monday evening, around 5 pm, for light spells of rain with the possibility of thunder/lightning, accompanied by gusty winds at isolated places.

As per the local weather forecast for the next 48 hours for Mumbai city and suburbs, the skies will be generally cloudy with the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rainfall and gusty winds towards evening/night. The maximum and Minimum temperatures will be around 32 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Entire state under Yellow Alert for thunderstorms and gusty winds

The entire state is placed under Yellow Alert for thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, moderate rainfall and gusty winds (40- 50kmph), including the Marathwada, North Maharashtra, Vidharbha and Konkan regions.

IMD cites cyclonic circulation over Arabian Sea

The statement issued by IMD Mumbai says, “A trough runs from the upper air cyclonic circulation associated with Depression over east central Arabian sea. Under its influence, thunderstorms accompanied with lightning & gusty wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph are very likely to occur over parts of Maharashtra between 26-30 October. Fairly Widespread to Widespread moderate rainfall activity with Heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected over Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra during the above period. Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms is expected over Marathwada, during 26 -29 October.”

The fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.

Rain brings respite as Mumbai’s air quality improves to ‘Good’

Meanwhile, the change in weather conditions has brought relief from the plummeting air quality of Mumbai. The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Mumbai on Monday, October 27, was recorded at 45, which falls under ‘Good’ category.

Last week, the AQI had deteriorated up to 211- which falls under ‘Poor’ category, with some areas like Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and Borivali East recording AQI above 300, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The areas on Monday that recorded the cleanest air included as per CPCB data, included: Sion (20), BKC (31), Borivali East (23), Chembur (32), Ghatkopar (30) and others.

BMC issues pollution control guidelines at construction sites

The BMC has issued guidelines to all construction sites across the city to follow air pollution control norms, including installation of live AQI displays.

