 VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Visits Juhu Beach, Extends Greetings On Chhath Puja
The popular festival has an added significance for political parties this year in view of the coming civic elections in Mumbai which has a sizable north Indian population, as well the elections in Bihar.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 07:57 PM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday greeted devotees on the occasion of Chhath puja by visiting Juhu Beach here, and said his government has always extended assistance for the festival.

Fadnavis visited the beach where Chhath `Maha Parva' festivities were organised by the Chhath Utsav Maha Sangh.

Lakhs of people visited the seashore for the rituals notwithstanding the intermittent showers the city has been receiving over the last few days.

Lord Surya Narayan and Chhathi Maiyya hold importance in our religion, Fadnavis said on this occasion.

article-image

Chhath puja is being celebrated in Mumbai for the last several years, and since 2014, his government has extended all assistance for it through the civic body, he said.

The four-day festival began on October 25 and will conclude on October 28. It is observed on the sixth day of Kartik Shukla, six days after Diwali. On this day, worshippers honour 'Chhathi Maiya', the sun god, and seek their blessings.

