 Karnataka High Court Stays Govt Order Restricting RSS Activities In Public Places
Karnataka High Court Stays Govt Order Restricting RSS Activities In Public Places

Admitting a petition filed 'Punashchethana Seva Samsthe' in the Dharwad High Court bench, challenging Hubli-Dharwad Police Commissioner, turning down permission for RSS flag march, the bench comprising Justice M Nagaprasanna has issued notice to the police commissioner and the Home Minister.

Vinay Madhava Gowda Updated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 08:48 PM IST
article-image
Karnataka HC

Bengaluru: In a significant move, the Karnataka High Court has issued an interim stay for the government order, aimed at curtailing RSS activities in the government and public places.

The police commissioner, quoting the government order that stated assembly of more than 10 persons as unlawful assembly, had turned down the permission for the flag march.

While issuing the notice, the judge noted that by considering congregation of more than 10 people as unlawful assembly, the government has snatched the rights conferred to people under Article 19(1) A, B.The court noted that the government had no right to curtail the rights of people, conferred by the Constitution.

PEACE MEETING: Meanwhile, the peace meeting convened by Kalaburgi district administration, as per the directions of Kalaburgi High Court bench in connection with RSS flag march at Chitthapur, home constituency of minister Priyank Kharge has ended in a stalemate.

After the Kalaburgi district administration denied permission for RSS flag march, the RSS had approached the court on Oct 19.

RSS To Organise One Lakh Hindu Sammelans Nationwide To Mark 100 Years
When the district administration told the court that another organisation -- Bhim Army had sought permission for a public function on the same date, forcing district administration to deny permission to RSS, the court suggested RSS to submit a fresh application to hold flag march on Nov 2. When the court heard again on Oct 24, along with RSS, Bhim Army, Kuruba Association, Christian Association and other three similar associations also made applications to hold rally at Chitthapur on the same date. The court directed the district administration to hold peace meeting with all the applicants and submit a report on Oct 30.

On Tuesday, the district administration had convened a meeting of representatives of all the organisations. However, the meeting ended in heated arguing, where the district administration could not take any decision.

