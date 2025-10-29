 Weather Update: Light To Moderate Rainfall Is Predicted In Karnataka As Cyclone Montha Intensifies
The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 21 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Bengaluru: Karnataka's capital city is set to experience light to moderate rainfall on Wednesday on October 29, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day. The city woke up at 06: 09 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 21 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. The city is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 09 PM. The weather department said that rain and cloudy skies will keep the temperatures mild and pleasant in the city.

Cyclone Montha

According to the IMD, a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal has developed into a deep depression on Sunday, October 26, 2025. Montha, the name of a cyclone, is suggested by Thailand, which means beautiful flowers. The meteorological system developed into a strong cyclonic storm on October 28, resulting in extensive rainfall across various states.

IMD advisory

The rainfall can cause a temporary disruption of electricity. There may be minor traffic snarls and uprooting of weak tree branches. The weather department has advised residents to stay indoors, close windows, and doors.

Rainfall is predicted in these regions

The rainfall is predicted in Ballari, Chikkaballapura, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, and Vijayanagara districts. In addition to the weather warning for Karnataka, the IMD has released weather alerts for several districts in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Kerala, where Cyclone Montha is anticipated to have a major effect.

