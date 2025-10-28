Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma Hosts Pravasi Rajasthani Meet In Kolkata, Invites Investment In Homeland - VIDEO

Bhajan Lal Sharma |

Jaipur: Reaching out to the Rajasthan diaspora in West Bengal, the chief minister, Bhajan Lal Sharma, holds a Pravasi Rajasthani Meet in Kolkata to invite them to invest in their homeland on Tuesday. To strengthen the bond between the karmabhoomi and the janmabhoomi of Rajasthanis across the world, he announced that Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas would be held on December 10th every year.

“The Pravasi Rajasthani Divas on December 10 in Jaipur will serve as a dedicated platform to celebrate the achievements of Non-Resident Rajasthanis (NRRs) and deepen their engagement with their homeland,” said Sharma while addressing the meet.

Expressing pride and gratitude towards the Pravasi Rajasthanis for their immense contribution to the economic growth and development of West Bengal, Sharma said that despite being miles away from their homeland, Pravasi Rajasthanis have continued to uphold their traditions, customs, and cultural values, becoming symbols of perseverance, entrepreneurship, and hard work.

Underlining Rajasthan’s rapid development across sectors, Sharma said that the state has created a dynamic, investor-friendly environment and is witnessing continuous growth in industries, trade, and infrastructure. He urged the diaspora to invest in education, healthcare, tourism, and other emerging sectors to become partners in Rajasthan’s growth trajectory.

The Chief Minister informed that during the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit held in December last year, the state government signed MoUs worth ₹35 lakh crore, out of which projects worth INR 7 lakh crore have already been grounded. Notably, Kolkata has been home for thousands of Rajasthanis for decades, and this was the third such Pravasi Rajasthani Meet after Hyderabad and Surat in connection with the state government's Karmbhoomi Se Janmbhoomi campaign.