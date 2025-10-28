 Jaipur Tragedy: 2 Dead, 6 Injured As Bus Gets Electrocuted After Touching High-Tension Line - VIDEO
Shahpura DSP Mukesh Choudhary said that the bus was carrying brick kiln workers and was overloaded with luggage. It was passing through an internal kachha road near the village when household articles and LPG cylinders on the roof of the bus touched the high-tension line.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 07:28 PM IST
Jaipur: Two persons were burned to death and six others injured as a sleeper coach bus got electrocuted after touching a high-tension line. The accident occurred in the Manoharpur area near Jaipur on Tuesday morning. The accident could have been more devastating, as there were three LPG cylinders in the bus, and one exploded.

Shahpura DSP Mukesh Choudhary said that the bus was carrying brick kiln workers and was overloaded with luggage. It was passing through an internal kachha road near the village when household articles and LPG cylinders on the roof of the bus touched the high-tension line.

“Due to the overloading, the roof touched the high-tension wire. The bus was electrocuted, leading to explosions from the cylinders and vehicle engines, which caused a massive fire,” Chaudhary added.

Three LPG cylinders and two motorcycles were later recovered in a burnt condition.

Jaipur Collector Jitendra Kumar Soni said that around 65 workers were on board and the bus was coming from Pilibhit (Uttar Pradesh). Naseem (50) and Sahinam (20) burned to death in the accident, while six others have been rushed to the hospital.

The deputy CM, Prem Chand Bairwa, said that a factual investigation is being conducted into the entire incident. The negligence is being investigated.

