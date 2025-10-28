President Droupadi Murmu To Take Sortie In Rafale Fighter Jet On October 29 In Haryana's Ambala

File |

Ambala: President Droupadi Murmu will take a sortie in a Rafale fighter jet in Haryana's Ambala, on Wednesday.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said: “The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, will visit Ambala, Haryana, tomorrow, where she will take a sortie in a Rafale.”

President Murmu’s visit was earlier scheduled for 18 October but was postponed. The visit is being held as part of an Indian Air Force (IAF) programme operated from the Ambala Air Force Station.

On 8 April 2023, President Murmu took a sortie in a Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft at the Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam. Notably, the Rafale was also deployed during Operation Sindoor.

During the President’s visit, a special ceremony will be held at the Indian Air Force base, attended by several senior military officials and dignitaries. President Murmu will interact with Air Force officers at the event and receive briefings on the country’s security and defence preparedness.

Security agencies have already begun their preparations. Following confirmation of the President’s visit, the administration issued instructions to all departments to remain on alert. Preparations in Ambala have now been stepped up once again to ensure there are no shortcomings in welcoming the President on 29 October.