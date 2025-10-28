Cyclone Montha Makes Landfall With Winds Gusting At 110 km/h, To Cross Andhra Coast In 3-4 Hours - VIDEO

X/@shetty_athreya

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday confirmed that the landfall process of Severe Cyclonic Storm Montha has begun and is expected to continue for the next three to four hours.

According to the IMD, the storm is moving north-northwestwards and is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, within this period. It is expected to maintain its intensity as a severe cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 90–100 km/h, gusting up to 110 km/h.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In its latest update, the IMD stated, “It will continue to move north-northwestwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, around Kakinada, during the next three to four hours as a severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speeds of 90–100 km/h, gusting to 110 km/h.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In anticipation of heavy rainfall across 39 constituencies of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed ministers, MPs and MLAs to extend all necessary assistance to those affected.

State Govt Issues Suspension Of Vehicle Movement In Affected Districts

The state government announced a complete suspension of vehicle movement in seven cyclone-affected districts, Krishna, Eluru, East Godavari, West Godavari, Kakinada, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, and parts of Alluri Sitarama Raju (Chinturu and Rampachodavaram divisions) from 8:30 pm until 6 am on Wednesday.

Only emergency medical services have been exempt from the restrictions. Authorities have urged residents to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and remain alert to official safety advisories.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Maharashtra

The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall & gusty winds (30- 40kmph) at isolated places for Maharashtra upto October 30. However, the unseasonal rainfall conditions will continue till November 1.