 Cyclone Montha Makes Landfall With Winds Gusting At 110 km/h, To Cross Andhra Coast In 3-4 Hours - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCyclone Montha Makes Landfall With Winds Gusting At 110 km/h, To Cross Andhra Coast In 3-4 Hours - VIDEO

Cyclone Montha Makes Landfall With Winds Gusting At 110 km/h, To Cross Andhra Coast In 3-4 Hours - VIDEO

According to the IMD, the storm is moving north-northwestwards and is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, within this period. It is expected to maintain its intensity as a severe cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 90–100 km/h, gusting up to 110 km/h.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 08:37 PM IST
article-image
X/@shetty_athreya

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday confirmed that the landfall process of Severe Cyclonic Storm Montha has begun and is expected to continue for the next three to four hours.

According to the IMD, the storm is moving north-northwestwards and is likely to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, within this period. It is expected to maintain its intensity as a severe cyclonic storm, with maximum sustained wind speeds of 90–100 km/h, gusting up to 110 km/h.

In its latest update, the IMD stated, “It will continue to move north-northwestwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, around Kakinada, during the next three to four hours as a severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speeds of 90–100 km/h, gusting to 110 km/h.”

In anticipation of heavy rainfall across 39 constituencies of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed ministers, MPs and MLAs to extend all necessary assistance to those affected.

FPJ Shorts
Sikkim State Lottery Result: October 28, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Comet Tuesday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: October 28, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Comet Tuesday Weekly Draw
CISF Officially Takes Over Security Of Bhakra Dam Project
CISF Officially Takes Over Security Of Bhakra Dam Project
Punjab: Cabinet Nod To New Bylaws To Ease Housing Pressure In Cities
Punjab: Cabinet Nod To New Bylaws To Ease Housing Pressure In Cities
Strong Earthquake Of 6.6-Magnitude Hits Indonesia's Banda Sea; No Risk Of Tsunami
Strong Earthquake Of 6.6-Magnitude Hits Indonesia's Banda Sea; No Risk Of Tsunami

State Govt Issues Suspension Of Vehicle Movement In Affected Districts

The state government announced a complete suspension of vehicle movement in seven cyclone-affected districts, Krishna, Eluru, East Godavari, West Godavari, Kakinada, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema, and parts of Alluri Sitarama Raju (Chinturu and Rampachodavaram divisions) from 8:30 pm until 6 am on Wednesday.

Read Also
Cyclone Montha Effect On Mumbai: Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds Lash City & Coastal Maharashtra
article-image

Only emergency medical services have been exempt from the restrictions. Authorities have urged residents to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and remain alert to official safety advisories.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Maharashtra

The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall & gusty winds (30- 40kmph) at isolated places for Maharashtra upto October 30. However, the unseasonal rainfall conditions will continue till November 1.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sikkim State Lottery Result: October 28, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: October 28, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

CISF Officially Takes Over Security Of Bhakra Dam Project

CISF Officially Takes Over Security Of Bhakra Dam Project

Punjab: Cabinet Nod To New Bylaws To Ease Housing Pressure In Cities

Punjab: Cabinet Nod To New Bylaws To Ease Housing Pressure In Cities

'10 Muslim Ladki Lao...': Ex-BJP MLA Sparks Row With Communal Remarks In Siddharthnagar, Video Goes...

'10 Muslim Ladki Lao...': Ex-BJP MLA Sparks Row With Communal Remarks In Siddharthnagar, Video Goes...

Cyclone Montha Landfall: Andhra Police Issue Traffic Advisory, Restrict Container & Heavy Vehicles...

Cyclone Montha Landfall: Andhra Police Issue Traffic Advisory, Restrict Container & Heavy Vehicles...